Photos: Bolsonaro makes Brazil bicentennial celebrations his own

Thousands turn out for independence celebrations weeks before Bolsonaro faces election challenge from Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

An aerial acrobatic team flies over Copacabana beach during a military display and rally called by Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's independence from Portugal, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 7, 2022. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Published On 7 Sep 2022

President Jair Bolsonaro called Brazil’s bicentennial Wednesday a chance to celebrate the nation’s history, but critics say he has transformed what should be a day of unity into a campaign event and fear he will use it to undermine next month’s election in Latin America’s biggest democracy.

Bolsonaro, who trails in polls before the October 2 presidential vote, had urged Brazilians to flood the streets, and tens of thousands of his supporters turned out for a rally in Brasilia, with similar crowds expected for a show of strength in Rio de Janeiro.

The armed forces were putting on military displays in both cities, with Bolsonaro attending.

The far-right nationalist has for years made a mission of encouraging Brazilian patriotism, and coopted the national colours of green and yellow as his own. He stacked his administration with military officers and repeatedly sought their support, most recently to cast doubt on the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system.

His attacks on the voting system have prompted widespread concern among his opponents that he may follow former US President Donald Trump’s footsteps in rejecting election results.

Bolsonaro arrived at the day’s first event, the military display in Brasilia, accompanied by at least one of the business executives who allegedly participated in a private chat group that included comments favouring a possible coup and military involvement in politics, and who is being investigated by Federal Police for possibly financing anti-democratic acts.

The crowd, decked out in green and yellow, chanted against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the poll frontrunner who is seeking to return to the post he held in 2003-2010. Speaking at a rally immediately afterward, Bolsonaro made no reference to Brazil’s struggle for independence and instead focused on his achievements while slamming da Silva’s Workers’ Party.

One Brazil bicentennial celebration was held on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Beachgoers wave as military helicopters fly over Copacabana beach during one of several military displays and rallies called by President Jair Bolsonaro across Brazil - events celebrating 200 years of independence from Portugal, and appearing to double as political rallies. [Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo]
Military planes fly over Copacabana beach during a military display to celebrate Brazil's bicentennial. [Silvia Izquierdo/AP Photo]
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle Bolsonaro arrive for a military parade in Brasília, where he touted his party's achievements and attacked his rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
The military has featured heavily in Brazil's bicentennial celebrations - here taking part in a parade in Brasilia. [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
President Jair Bolsonaro holds a Brazilian flag with text that reads in Portuguese, 'Brazil without abortion. Brazil without drugs', alongside Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during a military parade in Brasilia. [Eraldo Peres/AP Photo]
Opponents of President Jair Bolsonaro carry a cut-out of former President Inacio Lula da Silva during a rally in Rio de Janeiro. Lula has been leading Bolsonaro in the polls ahead of October's presidential election. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
An opponent of President Jair Bolsonaro carries a poster showing him behind bars during a march in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate the bicentennial of Brazil's independence from Portugal. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
Bicentennial celebrations in Rio de Janeiro had political overtones. Here, opponents of Bolsonaro wave flags. [Bruna Prado/AP Photo]
Thousands turned out for celebrations in Sao Paulo, one of several Brazilian cities that hosted rallies to commemorate 200 years of independence from Portugal. [Andre Penner/AP Photo]