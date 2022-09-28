In Pictures

Photos: Hurricane Ian knocks out power lines in Cuba

The storm brings down electricity grid and leaves the entire island without power before barrelling towards Florida.

A car drives through debris on the street after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. [Yander Zamora/EPA]
Hurricane Ian has torn into western Cuba as a Category 3 storm, knocking out power lines in the country of 11.3 million people.

Cuba’s electrical grid collapsed late on Tuesday, local officials said, plunging the entire country into darkness shortly after the hurricane ploughed through the western end of the island, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Only a few people with gasoline-powered generators had access to electricity on the island. Others had to make do with flashlights or candles at home and lit their way with cell phones as they walked the streets.

In the western city of Pinar del Rio, video footage showed downed power lines, flooded streets and a scattering of damaged rooftops.

At the time of impact, the United States-based National Hurricane Center reported Ian’s maximum wind speeds at 205km (125 miles) per hour.

At least two people died in Pinar del Rio province, according to Cuban state media.

Cuba’s electrical grid – decades old and in desperate need of modernisation – has been faltering for months with blackouts an everyday event across much of the island.

But officials said the storm had proven to be too much for the system, provoking a failure that shut off the lights for the island.

Ian has intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top winds of 220km/h (140 mph) as it approaches Florida.

Men lead their ox cart past a tobacco warehouse smashed by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Luzanne de la Castro and her daughter stand at the door of their damaged house in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio. [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]
A man carries his children past debris caused by Hurricane Ian after it passed through Pinar del Rio. [Alexandre Meneghini /Reuters]
Maria Llonch retrieves her belongings from her home damaged by Hurricane Ian. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Mercedes Valdez holds her dog, Kira, as she waits for transportation after losing her home to Hurricane Ian. [Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo]
Debris on a street as Hurricane Ian passes through Pinar del Rio. [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]
The hurricane struck with top sustained winds of 205km/h (125 mph). [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]
A man runs on the streets as Hurricane Ian passes through Pinar del Rio. [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]