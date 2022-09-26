At least 13 people have been killed, including seven children, after a gunman opened fire in Izhevsk city, 960km (600 miles) east of the capital Moscow, authorities said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school that he attacked. He shot himself dead at School No. 88 in Izhevsk, located west of the Ural Mountains in the Udmurt region, authorities said on Monday.

Alexander Brechalov, the governor of Udmurt, said the gunman was a resident of Izhevsk who was registered at a psychoneurological dispensary.

“There are suggestions that he adhered to the Nazi ideology, because he was in a T-shirt with Nazi symbols, in a balaclava,” Brechalov said.