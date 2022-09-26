In Pictures

Gunman opens fire at Russia school killing 13

At least 13 people have been killed, including seven children, after a gunman opened fire in Izhevsk city in Russia.

Russian policemen stand near the scene of a school shooting.
Russian policemen stand near the scene of the gun attack in Izhevsk. The school, which teaches children aged six to 17, was evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off after the shooting. [Andrey Korotkov/EPA]
Published On 26 Sep 2022

Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school that he attacked. He shot himself dead at School No. 88 in Izhevsk, located west of the Ural Mountains in the Udmurt region, authorities said on Monday.

Alexander Brechalov, the governor of Udmurt, said the gunman was a resident of Izhevsk who was registered at a psychoneurological dispensary.

“There are suggestions that he adhered to the Nazi ideology, because he was in a T-shirt with Nazi symbols, in a balaclava,” Brechalov said.

Pupils evacuated from the classes due a school shooting stand on the sidewalk in front of school 88 in Izhevsk.
Evacuated pupils stand on the sidewalk in front of School 88 in Izhevsk, Russia. At least 13 people have been killed, seven of them children, and 23 others have been injured in the shooting. [Andrey Korotkov/EPA]
Russian policemen and emergency services members work near the scene of a school shooting.
Russian policemen and emergency services members work near the scene of the school shooting in Izhevsk. The shooting began during class when an unidentified man in a black suit burst into a classroom and opened fire on those present. [Andrey Korotkov/EPA]
A Russian policeman stands guard behind a cordon near the scene of a school shooting.
A Russian policeman stands guard behind a cordon near the scene of the school. Russia's Investigative Committee said the gunman wore a black T-shirt with 'Nazi symbols'. [Andrey Korotkov/EPA]
Employees of the Russian Investigative Committee work at the scene of a shooting .
In this handout image taken from video released by the Investigative Committee of Russia, committee employees work at the scene of the shooting at School 88. [Russian Investigative Committee via AP]
Police and members of emergency services work near the scene of a school shooting.
Police and members of the emergency services work near the scene of the school shooting in Izhevsk. [Reuters]
Police officers secure the area near the school.
Police officers secure the area near School 88 after a gunman opened fire. [Reuters]
Ammunition are seen on a table at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk.
In this handout image taken from video released by the Russian Investigative Committee, ammunition is displayed at the scene of the school shooting in Izhevsk, 960km (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurt region. [Russian Investigative Committee via AP]
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, Russia
Police and paramedics work at the scene of the shooting at School 88. [AP Photo]
Police and members of emergency services work near the scene of a school shooting in Izhevsk, Russia
