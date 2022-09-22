In Pictures

Photos: Iran protests spread as internet curbed

The protests over the death of Mahsa Amini continued for a fifth day on Wednesday, including in the capital, Tehran.

People chant slogans during a protest in downtown Tehran. [AP Photo]
Published On 22 Sep 2022

Nationwide protests have continued in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for what the country’s morality police deemed “immodest clothing”.

Amini’s death has unleashed anger over issues including restrictions on freedoms in Iran and an economy reeling from sanctions. Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils, with some cutting their hair in public.

Amini fell into a coma while held by police after what authorities said were a stroke and a heart attack.

Iran’s morality police enforce strict rules in Iran requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public. Her funeral was held on Saturday.

Tehran’s police chief claimed that Amini suffered from epilepsy and diabetes.

Her father has rejected that, and said that she had no health problems and that she suffered bruises to her legs in custody. The police have denied harming her.

Iranian media and a local prosecutor said five people had been killed in the last two days, bringing the death toll according to official sources to nine, including a member of the police and two pro-government militia members.

NetBlocks, a London-based group that monitors internet access, had earlier reported widespread disruptions to both Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as wider internet outages.

On Wednesday, Iran’s telecommunications minister Isa Zarepour was quoted by state media as saying that certain restrictions might be imposed “due to security issues”, without elaborating.

Iran already blocks Facebook, Telegram, Twitter and YouTube, even though top Iranian officials use public accounts on such platforms.

In a separate development, several official websites, including those for Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, the presidency and the Central Bank, were taken down, at least briefly, as hackers claimed to have launched a cyberattack on state agencies.

Hackers linked to the shadowy “Anonymous” movement said they also targeted other Iranian state agencies, including state TV.

 

Iranians saw their access to Instagram, one of the few Western social media platforms still available in the country, disrupted on Wednesday following days of mass protests. [AP Photo]
Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police. [AFP]
People attend a protest in Tehran. [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
On the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said. [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]
Amini's death unleashed anger over issues including restrictions on freedoms in Iran and an economy reeling from sanctions. [West Asia News Agency vis Reuters]
Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils, with some cutting their hair in public. [AFP]
On Wednesday, Iran's telecommunications minister Isa Zarepour was quoted by state media as saying that certain restrictions might be imposed 'due to security issues', without elaborating. [AP Photo]