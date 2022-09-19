In Pictures

News|Weather

Photos: Hurricane Fiona leaves debris, destruction in Caribbean

It brings massive rainfall and strong winds to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, wreaking havoc on communities.

Puerto Rico Weather
Members of the Puerto Rico National Guard rescue a woman stranded in her house in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, September 19, 2022 [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]
Published On 19 Sep 2022

Hurricane Fiona has left a trail of destruction across Puerto Rico, knocking out the US island territory’s power while dumping torrential rain and wreaking catastrophic damage before making landfall in the Dominican Republic.

Landslides, blocked roads, fallen trees and power lines, as well as a collapsed bridge in the town of Utuado in the central mountainous region, were part of the destruction already caused by Fiona in Puerto Rico, Governor Pedro Pierluisi told an evening news conference.

The hurricane carried maximum sustained winds of 144km per hour (90 miles per hour) as it hit the Dominican Republic on Monday morning, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Twitter.

“Life-threatening flash and urban flooding is likely for eastern portions of the Dominican Republic,” the NHC said in a morning advisory.

Before Fiona’s arrival, Dominican President Luis Abinader suspended work and the island placed 13 of its 32 provinces, located to the north and east, on red alert.

In Puerto Rico, where residents were left without power as the hurricane neared, the island’s electricity company said on its website on Monday that it had “reenergized some circuits” but did not have numbers on how many people were receiving electricity.

The NHC downgraded Fiona to a tropical storm in Puerto Rico but warned that destructive rain and devastating flash floods could continue to hit the island.

Fiona will go down as a “catastrophic event due to the impacts of flooding” in Puerto Rico’s central, eastern and southern regions, Pierluisi tweeted, adding that 230-330mm (9-13 inches) of rain had fallen in just five hours.

The hurricane also left about 196,000 people without drinking water as a result of power outages and flooded rivers, officials said.

Puerto Rico Tropical Weather
People clean debris from a road after a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, September 18. [Stephanie Rojas/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Dominican Republic Weather
Palm trees blow in the wind in Nagua, Dominican Republic, during the passage of Hurricane Fiona. [Erika Santelices/AFP]
Dominican Republic Weather
Residents stand amid their homes damaged by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighbourhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. [Ricardo Hernandez/AP Photo]
Puerto Rico Weather
A road flooded by the rains of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico. [Stephanie Rojas/AP Photo]
Puerto Rico Weather
Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said the storm had caused 'catastrophic' damage. [Stephanie Rojas/AP Photo]
Puerto Rico Tropical Weather
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico. [Stephanie Rojas/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Puerto Rico Tropical Weather
The hurricane left about 196,000 people in Puerto Rico without drinking water amid power outages and flooded rivers, officials said. [Stephanie Rojas/AP Photo]
Flooding
A road flooded by the rains of Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico. [Stephanie Rojas/AP Photo]
Dominican Republic Weather
A person walks amid debris on the seashore in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. [Ricardo Rojas/Reuters]
Puerto Rico Weather
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon, according to information from the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC). [Jose Rodriguez/AFP]
Puerto Rico Weather
Firefighters work to remove a fallen tree from the road in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. [Fire Department Bureau of Puerto Rico via AFP]
Puerto Rico Weather
Children play in a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico. [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]