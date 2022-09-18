Photos: Grim exhumations continue at mass grave in Ukraine

In Pictures

Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine found evidence that some of the dead were tortured.

Bags with dead bodies
Bags with bodies are seen during the exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izyum. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Dressed in white protective suits and wearing rubber gloves, Ukrainian emergency workers dug up more bodies from a wooded burial site in territory recently recaptured from Russian forces as townspeople looked for dead relatives.

Ukraine says hundreds are buried at the site discovered last week, including at least 17 Ukrainian soldiers found in a mass grave on Friday and others who may be civilians buried in individual graves marked with flimsy wooden crosses.

The causes of death have not yet been established. Residents say some of the graves near the town of Izyum were of people who died in an air raid. Ukrainian authorities said at least one of the bodies had tied hands and rope marks on the neck.

Moscow has not commented on the discovery of the graves. It regularly denies committing atrocities in the war or targeting civilians.

“Exhumations are under way. Their identities are currently not known,” said Roman Kasianenko, a regional prosecutor.

Emergency workers dig a grave of a civilian
Ukrainian authorities discovered a mass burial site near the recaptured city of Izyum that contained hundreds of graves. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
The site was found in a forest near Izyum and it included at least 17 Ukrainian servicemen found in a mass grave. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
Members of the Ukrainian emergency service, police and forensics experts work at the site. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
The causes of death have not yet been established though residents said some people died in an air strike. [Gleb Garanich/Reuters]
A police officer takes notes during the exhumation. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Ukrainian authorities said at least one of the bodies had tied hands and rope marks on the neck. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]
Emergency workers take a moment to rest during the exhumation in Izyum. [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photos]
A satellite image shows the entrance of Pishanske cemetery in Izyum, and the surrounding forested area where the mass burial site was discovered. [Maxar Technologies via Reuters]