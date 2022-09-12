In Pictures

Photos: Sporadic clashes as Chile marks coup anniversary

Violence erupts as Chile marks 49th anniversary of the 1973 coup that overthrew President Salvador Allende.

Relatives of victims of enforced disappearances march during a protest marking the anniversary of the 1973 coup in Santiago [Carlos Vera/Reuters]
Published On 12 Sep 2022

Violence broke out after people took to the streets of Chile to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the 1973 coup that installed the murderous Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Left-wing parties, with key political figures and members of the government, paid homage on Sunday to the statue of former President Salvador Allende outside the Presidential Palace. Allende died on the day of the coup.

According to government figures, during General Pinochet’s dictatorship, at least 3,095 people were killed and tens of thousands more tortured or jailed for political reasons.

Participants laid flowers at Allende’s monument as well as at the entrance of the palace where he used to enter while president.

Musicians and dancers – known as “The Red Devils of Victor Jara” – were dressed as devils to protest the arrest, torture, and murder of Chilean folk singer and political activist Victor Jara. Jara was shot to death just days after the 1973 coup.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the monument of those who were detained or disappeared. On the outskirts, police and some demonstrators clashed.

People demonstrate at the General Cemetery during the commemoration of the 1973 military coup. [Javier Torres/AFP]
A poster with a picture of singer Victor Jara who was tortured and shot to death during the Chilean dictatorship. [Javier Torres/AFP]
A demonstrator dressed as a Victor Jara Red Devil performs during a march. Victor Jara was a Chilean theatre director, poet, singer-songwriter and political activist. [Matias Basualdo/AP Photo]
A man shows an image of former Chilean President Salvador Allende during a march in Santiago. [Carlos Vera/Reuters]
Police in riot gear rush in to disperse violent demonstrators. The anniversary comes a week after Chileans overwhelmingly rejected a new constitution to replace its dictatorship-era charter. [Matias Basualdo/AP Photo]
A demonstrator is engulfed in flames from a petrol bomb thrown at a police vehicle during protests in Santiago. [Luis Hidalgo/AP Photo]
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Santiago. [Carlos Vera/Reuters]
Riot police confront demonstrators in Santiago. [Javier Torres/AFP]
People march in Santiago to commemorate the 49th anniversary of the 1973 coup d'etat of Augusto Pinochet and the subsequent death of President Salvador Allende. [Javier Torres/AFP]