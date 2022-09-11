In Pictures

Americans remember victims of 9/11 attacks

The US observes the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, as New Yorkers honour the nearly 3,000 people killed in September 2001.

United States President Joe Biden participates in a wreath-laying ceremony while visiting the Pentagon on Sunday, September 11, 2022 [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Published On 11 Sep 2022

The United States on Sunday observed the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with President Joe Biden recalling Americans’ sacrifice and with New Yorkers honouring the nearly 3,000 people killed when hijacked planes destroyed the Twin Towers in their city.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and spurred a so-called US “war on terror”. More than a million people are estimated to have died following the US military intervention in several Muslim countries as part of “the war on terror”.

Relatives of victims, police officers, firefighters and city leaders gathered at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who died were read aloud in an hours-long ritual that has occurred annually since the deadliest single attack on US soil.

They rang bells and held moments of silence six times, including at 8:46am and 9:03am (12:46 and 13:03 GMT), the precise minutes the passenger jets struck the World Trade Center’s North and South Towers.

Biden commemorated the anniversary at the Pentagon, where al-Qaeda hijackers crashed a plane into the massive building that serves as US Department of Defense headquarters.

In a steady rain, the president approached a wreath of flowers and placed his hand over his heart.

“I know for all those of you who lost someone, 21 years is both a lifetime and no time at all,” Biden said in a sombre speech outside the Pentagon.

“The American story itself changed that day,” he said. “What we cannot change, never will, is the character of this nation.”

“The character of sacrifice and love, of generosity and grace, of strength and resilience,” he said.

Biden also recalled how in the hours after the attacks, Queen Elizabeth II – who died Thursday at age 96 – sent a touching message to the American people.

“She pointedly reminded us: ‘Grief is the price we pay for love,'” Biden said.

Al-Qaeda hijacked a total of four planes. The third hit the Pentagon and the fourth, Flight 93, crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers launched a revolt against the hijackers onboard.

President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony at the Pentagon on Sunday to honour and remember the victims of the September 11th attacks. [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]
A boy places a flag during a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in the Manhattan borough of New York City. [Amr Alfiky/Reuters]
New York City mayor Eric Adams, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Governor Kathy Hochul stand for the national anthem at the ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks. [Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo]
A woman reacts during a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. [Amr Alfiky/Reuters]
A woman holds a photo of US Army Reserve Captain Michael Dermott Mullan during a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the Manhattan borough of New York City. [Amr Alfiky/Reuters]
Firefighters stand in line during a moment of silence near the 9/11 Memorial in New York City. [Yuki Iwamura /AFP]
Flowers and US flags are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 attacks. [Michael M Santiago/Getty Images/AFP]
A police officer stands guard during a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. [Amr Alfiky/Reuters]
People gather at the 9/11 Memorial pool at the site of the South Tower during a ceremony on Sunday, September 11, 2022. [Peter Foley/EPA]
A person stands dressed in US flag apparel as people gather on Church Street in Manhattan by the perimeter of the commemoration ceremony on Sunday. [Stefan Jeremiah/AP Photo]