Photos: Serena Williams going out in style at the US Open

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams readies to step away from tennis.

Serena Williams during the first round of the US Open tennis championships on Monday, August 29 in New York. [Charles Krupa/AP Photo]
Published On 1 Sep 2022

After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams is engaged in what may be her final tournament at the US Open.

The 40-year-old announced this month she plans to turn her focus to family and her business interests as she prepares to step away from professional tennis.

Williams eliminated No 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the US Open’s second round on Wednesday to ensure she will play at least one more singles match.

One of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her sport, Williams has seven titles apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, six US Open wins, plus three at the French Open, across a career remarkable for its peaks and its longevity. She also owns 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, all won with her older sister Venus.

She has done plenty outside of tennis, too.

That includes forays into business with investment firm Serena Ventures and entertainment, with acting roles and an executive producer role on King Richard, the film about her father that was nominated for five Academy Awards.

She launched a fashion collection in 2018 after collaborations with HSN and Nike, made multiple appearances on the red carpet at the annual Met Gala in New York, and appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine.

All the while, Williams has not let the public forget she is a Black American woman who embraces her responsibility as a beacon for her people.

Serena Williams returns the ball to Sara Errani from Italy during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in 2013. [Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP Photo]
Serena Williams argues with umpire Carlos Ramos during a match against Naomi Osaka in the women's final of the US Open in 2018 in New York. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
Venus, left, and Serena Williams smile during a press conference following their match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, in 1998. [Steve Holland/AP Photo]
Serena Williams signs autographs for fans after defeating Garbine Muguruza at the Australian Open in Melbourne in 2015. [Rob Griffith/AP Photo]
Serena Williams makes a return to compatriot Lindsay Davenport during their semifinal match at the US Open in 2002. [Elise Amendola/AP Photo]
Serena Williams, centre, and others including Andy Murray, Kim Sears, and Sarah Jessica Parker watch the Burberry Prorsum show in 2010 in London, UK. [Alastair Grant/AP Photo]
Serena Williams returns in the final of the French Open against Lucie Safarova at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris in 2015. [David Vincent/AP Photo]
Williams attends the Balmain Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection at Fashion Week in Paris in March. [Vianney Le Caer/Invision via AP]
Williams holds the trophy after defeating Maria Sharapova of Russia in the women's singles final at the Australian Open in 2015. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
Serena Williams waves as she leaves the court after losing to France's Harmony Tan at Wimbledon in June. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus at the Australian Open in 2017. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]
Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia after she defeated Danka Kovinic at the US Open last month in New York. [Charles Krupa/AP Photo]