Photos: Famed Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake dies aged 84

Miyake, a designer and artist who defined an era in Japan’s modern history, has died of cancer.

Issey Miyake attends a press conference for the Miyake Issey Exhibition at the National Art Center in Tokyo, on March 15, 2016. [Toru Yamanaka/AFP]
Published On 9 Aug 2022

Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan’s biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted, signature pleated pieces, has died. He was 84.

Miyake died on August 5, 2022, of cancer, Japanese media reports said on Tuesday.

Miyake defined an era in Japan’s modern history, reaching stardom in the 1970s among a generation of designers and artists who reached global fame by defining a Japanese vision that was unique from the West.

Miyake’s origami-like pleats transformed usually crass polyester into chic. He also used computer technology in weaving to create apparel. His down-to-earth clothing was meant to celebrate the human body regardless of race, build, size or age.

Miyake and French-born American fashion editor Diana Vreeland at Studio 54, New York, in 1978. [Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images]
Miyake acknowledges applause from models and attendees after presenting his 1992 Spring-Summer collection in Paris, on October 19, 1991. [Pierre Guillaud/AFP]
The Japanese fashion designer stands among models after the presentation of his 1993/1994 autumn-winter ready-to-wear collection on March 17, 1993 in Paris. [Lionel Cirroneau/AP Photo]
Miyake receives the award for best Paris collection by a foreigner during the fashion award ceremony at the Paris Opera, France on October 24, 1985. [Michel Lipchitz/AP Photo]
Pieces from Miyake's collection are displayed at the National Art Center in Tokyo. The designer studied at an art school in Tokyo, and moved to Paris in 1965, where he studied at the elite Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. [Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Photo]
Miyake's collection displayed at the National Art Center in Tokyo. He established the Miyake Design Studio in Tokyo in 1970, and soon afterwards opened his first Paris boutique. [Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Photo]
Miyake's collection at the National Art Center. Born in Hiroshima in 1938, he was seven years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in August 1945. [Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Photo]
Miyake's collection is displayed at the National Art Center in Tokyo. [Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Photo]
Miyake at an exhibition in Tokyo, on February 10, 2009. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]