Photos: Children killed as Israel bombards Gaza

Six children and four women were among 29 dead in the latest Israeli attack on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Palestinians assess the damage in a building
Palestinians assess a residential building damaged by Israeli air attacks in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Published On 7 Aug 2022

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 29 people, including six children and four women, the health ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said.

The ministry also said that 253 people in Gaza had been wounded since the hostilities with Israel broke out on Friday.

An Israeli air strike killed a senior commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, the fighters said on Sunday, their second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict.

The violence is the worst in Gaza since a war last year that devastated the impoverished territory.

Israel said it launched the attacks in what it described as the pre-emption of an attack by Palestinian Islamic Jihad attack meant to avenge the arrest of a group leader in the occupied West Bank.

About 2.3 million Palestinians are packed into the narrow coastal Gaza Strip, with Israel and Egypt tightly restricting the movement of people and goods in and out of the enclave.

Rescuers walk amidst the rubble of a building
Rescuers walk over the rubble of a building destroyed by Israeli air attacks in Rafah. [Said Khatib/AFP]
A Palestinian child stands behind a shattered window inside a building damaged
A Palestinian child stands behind a shattered window inside a building damaged by Israeli air attacks. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Residents inspect the rubble of destroyed residential building
Residents inspect the rubble of a destroyed residential building hit by Israeli air attacks. [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
Palestinians search through the rubble of a building
Palestinians search through the rubble of a building. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinians salvage belongings from the rubble of their home
Palestinians salvage belongings from the rubble of their home, destroyed by Israeli air attacks in Gaza City. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
epa10107275 A Palestinian fireman works at the site of a destroyed building
A Palestinian firefighter works at the site of a destroyed building after Israeli air attacks in Gaza City. [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
A fireball erupts as a result of an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City
A fireball erupts as a result of an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City. [Ashraf Amra/AFP]