Photos: Gaza death toll rises as Israel continues attack

Family members mourn the killing of 19-year-old Noor Zweidi from Beit Hanon after he was targeted in front of his house in the northern Gaza Strip in an Israeli air raid [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
By Hosam Salem
Published On 6 Aug 2022

Gaza City – Israeli air raids levelled homes in Gaza and Palestinian rockets targeted southern Israel for a second day, stoking fears of another major escalation 14 months after the last war.

Warplanes stepped up attacks with direct hits on four residential buildings in Gaza City, all locations allegedly linked to Islamic Jihad fighters.

Another air attack on Saturday destroyed a car, killing a 75-year-old woman and wounding six other people. Israeli fighter jets dropped two bombs on the house of an alleged Islamic Jihad member.

At least 24 Palestinians, including six children, have been killed and 203 wounded during the two days of attacks, according to the Gaza health ministry.

More than 400 rockets were launched at Israel, most intercepted, setting off air raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters. There were no reports of serious casualties, the Israeli ambulance service said.

Palestinian Raed Rajab, right, receives medical treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital after he was wounded on Friday in the bombing of Palestine Tower. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Israel destroyed a civilian vehicle in the Jabalia refugee camp on Saturday. Five Palestinians, including three children, were killed with Israel saying the deaths were caused by a failed rocket launch and Palestinians blaming it on an air raid. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A five-storey home was completely destroyed after it was bombed in an Israeli raid. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Relatives mourn after Noor Zweidi, 19, was killed in Israel's attack in Beit Hanon in the northern Gaza Strip. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Islamic Jihad fighters launch a barrage of rockets towards Israel after it attacked Gaza. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Ghassan Abu Ramadan lies on a bed in Al-Shifa Hospital after he was wounded on Friday in the Israeli attack on the Palestine Tower in central Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Relatives carry the body of Noor Zweidi, 19, after he was killed in an Israeli raid. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
The Shamalakh family home was bombed and destroyed on Saturday in the Shiekh Ejleen area in the western Gaza Strip. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians try to salvage belongings after their home was destroyed in Israeli raids on Saturday. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Palestinian children look over the destruction in the Shiekh Ejleen area. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]