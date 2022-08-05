In Pictures

Photos: Israel attacks Gaza with deadly air raids

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Islamic Jihad commander Taysir al-Jabari after he was killed in an Israeli air strike [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Published On 5 Aug 2022

Israeli air raids on Friday killed at least 10 people, including a commander of the Islamic Jihad group, as fears of an all-out war on Gaza again gripped the besieged Palestinian territory.

Multiple blasts could be heard and seen throughout Gaza. Israeli reconnaissance drones could be heard hovering over the enclave.

The attacks follow days of tension with the Islamic Jihad after the arrest of senior Palestinian leader Bassam al-Saadi in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Ghazi Hamad, a senior official for Hamas – the group that governs the strip – said the latest attack is “a brutal crime, a massacre done by the Israeli occupation against our people”.

Hamad told Al Jazeera there is “no justification” for the attacks, adding Palestinian factions have the right to defend themselves and “protect” their people.

Rockets could be seen being fired late Friday from Gaza towards Israel in the first Palestinian response.

A relative comforts an injured Palestinian woman in Gaza City.
A relative comforts an injured Palestinian woman in Gaza City. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A general view of a damaged building where Tayseer al-Jaabari, a senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant, was killed during Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
A general view of the damaged building where Taysir al-Jaabari was killed in Gaza City. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
The body of a Palestinian girl is carried by people at a hospital after she was killed during Israeli strikes.
The body of a Palestinian girl is carried in a hospital after she was killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza City. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Palestinians carry the body of Tayseer al-Jaabari, a senior commander of Islamic Jihad militant, who was killed during Israeli strikes, in Gaza City.
Palestinians carry the body of Taysir al-Jaabari, a senior commander of Islamic Jihad, who was killed during Israeli attacks, in Gaza City. [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Shattered glass is scattered along a street in Gaza City.
Shattered glass is scattered along a street in Gaza City. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians react at a hospital following the strikes.
Palestinians react at a hospital following the attacks. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Smoke rises from a building after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.
Smoke rises from a building after Israeli air raids in Gaza City. [Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE]
Rescuers and firefighters put out a fire amid the destruction following an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on August 5, 2022. - The Israeli military said today it launched air strikes on Gaza, which were witnessed by Palestinians in central Gaza City [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Rescuers and firefighters put out a fire following the Israeli air raid. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinian medics evacuate the body of a man, killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza City.
Palestinian medics evacuate the body of a man killed in an Israeli air raid on Gaza City. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]