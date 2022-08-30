In Pictures

Photos: Haitian protesters call for the PM to resign

Protesters in Port-au-Prince blame the prime minister for the high cost of living and widespread violence.

Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade during protests against the growing scarcity of fuel, soaring consumer prices and crime, in Port-au-Prince. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Published On 30 Aug 2022

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on Monday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

It was the second such protest this month.

Last week thousands of people marched in several cities of the country to call for the removal of the prime minister.

Protesters burned tyres, tried to block streets and clashed with the police who used tear gas to break up the crowd.

Protesters blame the prime minister for the high cost of living and widespread violence.

Violence and kidnappings have surged in Port-au-Prince and nearby areas in recent months, with warring gangs killing hundreds of civilians in their fight over territory.

They have grown more powerful since last year’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Poverty also has deepened, with inflation reaching 29 percent and prices of some basic goods, such as rice, more than quadrupling. Gasoline also remains scarce and, if available, costs $15 a gallon (3.79 litres).

A protester shouts slogans while holding a wreath in memory of an activist who was killed in the most recent protest. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
A demonstrator walks by a burning barricade in Port-au-Prince. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Police officers remove a barricade set up by protesters. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]
Police remove a truck which had been used as a barricade in Petit-Goave in southern Haiti. [Richard Pierrin/AFP]
Police used tear gas to disperse protesters demanding the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
A protester affected by tear gas fired by police splashes water on his face. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]
People walk around burning barricades set up by protesters in Port-au-Prince. [Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo]