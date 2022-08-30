Photos: Haitian protesters call for the PM to resign

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on Monday to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

It was the second such protest this month.

Last week thousands of people marched in several cities of the country to call for the removal of the prime minister.

Protesters burned tyres, tried to block streets and clashed with the police who used tear gas to break up the crowd.

Protesters blame the prime minister for the high cost of living and widespread violence.

Violence and kidnappings have surged in Port-au-Prince and nearby areas in recent months, with warring gangs killing hundreds of civilians in their fight over territory.

They have grown more powerful since last year’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Poverty also has deepened, with inflation reaching 29 percent and prices of some basic goods, such as rice, more than quadrupling. Gasoline also remains scarce and, if available, costs $15 a gallon (3.79 litres).