Photos: Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033, according to figures released by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA said on Sunday that 119 people had died in the past 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the country.

Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country’s climate change minister said, calling the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.

The military has joined the country’s national and provincial authorities in responding to the floods and Pakistan’s army chief on Saturday visited the southern province of Balochistan, which has been hit heavily by the rains.

Pakistani leaders have appealed to the international community for help and plan to launch an international appeal fund. The foreign affairs ministry said Turkey had sent a team to help with rescue efforts.

“The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, after visiting flooded areas.