In Pictures

Gallery|Floods

Photos: Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000

More than 30 million people have been affected by record monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan over the last few weeks.

A man (R) carries his sick daughter along a road damaged by flood waters
A man carries his sick daughter along a road damaged by flood waters in Madian in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley. [Abdul Majeed/AFP]
Published On 28 Aug 2022

The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033, according to figures released by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA said on Sunday that 119 people had died in the past 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the country.

Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks, the country’s climate change minister said, calling the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.

The military has joined the country’s national and provincial authorities in responding to the floods and Pakistan’s army chief on Saturday visited the southern province of Balochistan, which has been hit heavily by the rains.

Pakistani leaders have appealed to the international community for help and plan to launch an international appeal fund. The foreign affairs ministry said Turkey had sent a team to help with rescue efforts.

“The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, after visiting flooded areas.

People stand in their partially damage homes
People stand in front of their homes damaged by flooding after heavy rains, on the outskirts of Quetta. [Arshad Butt/AP Photo]
Advertisement
A woman and children sit on rope beds amidst rain waters besides their damaged house
A woman and children sit on rope beds in floodwaters beside their damaged house in Dera Allah Yar, Jaffarabad, Balochistan. [Amer Hussain/Reuters]
People retrieve bamboos from a damaged house
People salvage bamboo beams from houses destroyed by floods in Dera Allah Yar. [Amer Hussain/Reuters]
A flood victim
Monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks. [Amer Hussain/Reuters]
A boy crosses a flooded street
A boy crosses a flooded street in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
People affected by floods take shelter in Charsadda
People displaced by floods take shelter in Charsadda. [Arshad Arbab/EPA]
Advertisement
People wade through a flooded area
People wade through a flooded area in Charsadda. [Arshad Arbab/EPA]
Army troops distribute food and other stuff to displace people
People wait for food distributed by the army in a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, Punjab. [Asim Tanveer/AP Photo]
People affected by floods
People affected by floods survey the damage to their homes on the outskirts of Quetta. [Jamal Taraqai/EPA]
People who fled their flood hit homes
People displaced by floods stand outside temporary tents set up along a road in Sukkur, Sindh province. [Asif Hassan/AFP]
People gather in front of a road damaged by flood
People walk on a road damaged by flood waters in Madian in the Swat Valley. [Abdul Majeed/AFP]
Displaced people carry belongings
People displaced by floods carry whatever belongings they could salvage as they wade through a flooded area in Jaffarabad. [Zahid Hussain/AP Photo]