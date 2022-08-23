Photos: Deadly Afghanistan floods another challenge for Taliban

At least 20 people have been killed in flash floods in central Afghanistan, a disaster management official said, with heavy rain destroying thousands of homes and damaging agricultural land.

The country has been reeling from natural disasters this year, including a drought and a massive earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people in June.

“Twenty are dead, 35 have been injured due to flooding in Logar province,” Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s disaster management authority, said on Monday.

Unofficial reports put the toll much higher.

The Taliban government, which took over the country last August, has struggled to cope with the disasters and has called for assistance.

“We ask the international community, especially Islamic countries and humanitarian organisations, to urgently help the victims,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a video message posted on social media.

Global humanitarian agencies have provided assistance for months, but have warned that they need more access and funding to avoid a humanitarian disaster with thousands left homeless and no access to shelter or clean drinking water.