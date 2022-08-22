In Pictures

Photos: Rescuers search for landslide survivors at Iraq shrine

Rescue workers searched through the rubble of the shrine in central Iraq after a landslide killed at least four people.

Iraqi rescue workers
Iraqi rescue workers at Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine on the outskirts of Karbala, one of the holiest Shia cities. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
Published On 22 Aug 2022

At least four people were killed after a landslide demolished a Shia shrine in the central Iraqi province of Karbala, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Rescuers drove a bulldozer through the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine’s entrance, which resembles half a dome ornately decorated with blue tiles covered in Arabic script.

The sacred building, flanked by two minarets, sits at the base of high, bare rock walls. Part of its concrete roof had been torn apart.

Rescue workers pulled out six survivors from the rubble after the landslide, which occurred on Saturday, the statement said. The search and rescue operation was continuing in case more people remained buried under the rubble, it added.

The Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine is located in Iraq’s western desert, about 28km (17 miles) from the centre of the city of Karbala, one of the holiest Shia sites.

Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine
Rescuers drove a bulldozer through the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine's entrance. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine
A man reacts as Iraqi rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of the shrine. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine
At least four people were killed after the landslide demolished the shrine. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine
Iraqi rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the rubble of the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine. [Mohammed Sawaf/AFP]
Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine
Armed security forces guarded the shrine entrance while rescuers worked inside. [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]
Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine
People wait as Iraqi rescue workers search for survivors trapped under the rubble. [Mohammed Sawaf/AFP]
Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine
The shrine is dedicated to Imam Ali, the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad. [Mohammed Sawaf/AFP]