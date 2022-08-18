Photos: Murals mark 100 days since Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces on May 11, was a veteran television correspondent who became a household name across the Arab world for her bold coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Abu Akleh was killed while covering Israeli army raids in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

She was rushed to a hospital in Jenin in critical condition, where she was declared dead shortly after.

Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest and was standing with other journalists when she was killed.

Born in Jerusalem in 1971, Abu Akleh, who was also a United States citizen, worked for several media outlets, including Voice of Palestine Radio and the Amman TV satellite channel.

She joined Al Jazeera Media Network in 1997, a year after it was launched, as one of the Qatar-based Arabic-language network’s first field correspondents and gained fame for her coverage of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000.

“I chose journalism to be close to the people,” Abu Akleh said. “It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I could bring their voice to the world.”