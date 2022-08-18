In Pictures

Photos: Murals mark 100 days since Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

One hundred days have passed since killing of the Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist by Israeli forces on May 11.

A mural of the late Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on the Palestinian side of the Israeli separation wall, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. [Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA]
Shireen Abu Akleh, the Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces on May 11, was a veteran television correspondent who became a household name across the Arab world for her bold coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Abu Akleh was killed while covering Israeli army raids in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank.

She was rushed to a hospital in Jenin in critical condition, where she was declared dead shortly after.

Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest and was standing with other journalists when she was killed.

Born in Jerusalem in 1971, Abu Akleh, who was also a United States citizen, worked for several media outlets, including Voice of Palestine Radio and the Amman TV satellite channel.

She joined Al Jazeera Media Network in 1997, a year after it was launched, as one of the Qatar-based Arabic-language network’s first field correspondents and gained fame for her coverage of the second Palestinian Intifada in 2000.

“I chose journalism to be close to the people,” Abu Akleh said. “It might not be easy to change the reality, but at least I could bring their voice to the world.”

A Shireen Abu Akleh mural in Idlib, Syria. [Ali Haj Suleiman/Al Jazeera]
Drawings on the wall of a government department drawn by Palestinian artists under the auspices of the General Authority for Culture and Youth in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A square in Gaza was renamed 'Truth Square' and dedicated to Shireen Abu Akleh. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Truth Square is located in Gaza's Bani Suhaila neighbourhood. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A banner displayed on the seafront in Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
A mural drawn by Palestinian artists on the wall of a residential house in the centre of Gaza City. [Hosam Salem/Al Jazeera]
Palestinians walk in front of a mural for Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. [Abed Al Hashlamoun/EPA]
A woman walks by graffiti that pays tribute to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Nazareth. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Artist Jaber Abbas, 35, applies the final touches to a mural that he painted to pay tribute to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Nazareth. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian women stand in front of a mural, part of an art exhibit honouring slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, at the location where she was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. [Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP]