In Pictures
Photos: The 20 years of Cristiano Ronaldo’s professional career
A journey through Ronaldo’s career, from a teenager at Sporting Lisbon to one of the world’s best footballers.
Published On 15 Aug 2022
Portuguese football captain Cristiano Ronaldo launched his professional career at Sporting Lisbon in 2002.
Within a year, he was signed up by Manchester United on his way to becoming on the best footballers that world has seen.
Following stints with Real Madrid and Juventus, and record-breaking achievements for his national side, Ronaldo re-signed with Manchester United in 2021.
