Photos: The 20 years of Cristiano Ronaldo’s professional career

A journey through Ronaldo’s career, from a teenager at Sporting Lisbon to one of the world’s best footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo resigned for Manchester United in 2021 [Jon Super/AP Photo]
Published On 15 Aug 2022

Portuguese football captain Cristiano Ronaldo launched his professional career at Sporting Lisbon in 2002.

Within a year, he was signed up by Manchester United on his way to becoming on the best footballers that world has seen.

Following stints with Real Madrid and Juventus, and record-breaking achievements for his national side, Ronaldo re-signed with Manchester United in 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) during training at Sporting Lisbon. He made his debut for the Portuguese club's senior side in 2002. [VI Images via Getty Images]
Cristiano Ronaldo 2002
Ronaldo, 17, lies injured while playing for Sporting Lisbon in January 2002, before his transfer to Manchester United. [CityFiles/WireImage via Getty]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Jurica Vranjes of VfB Stuttgart against Ronaldo of Manchester United during the Champions League group match in October 2003. [Stuart Franklin/Getty Images]
Cristiano RONALDO
Ronaldo celebrates his goal against the Netherlands during the Euro 2004 semi-final in Lisbon. Portugal ended up losing to Greece in the final. [Mike Finn-Kelcey/Reuters]
Cristiano RONALDO
Ronaldo's Manchester United finished second behind winners Chelsea in the Premier League during the 2005-06 season. [Alex Livesey/Getty Images]
Ronaldo (centre) with his Manchester United teammates after the side won the Premier League in 2007. [Alex Livesey/Getty Images]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo, of Manchester United, receives the Ballon d'Or after being voted the European Footballer of the Year on December 2008. [Alex Livesey/Getty Images]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo celebrates winning the Premier League with Manchester United with his mother, Dolores Aveiro in May 2009. [Alex Livesey/Getty Images]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo was tackled by AC Milan's Andrea Pirlo during a Group G Champions League match in 2010. [Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Getafe during their Spanish league match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in 2011. [Susana Vera/Reuters]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo kicks the ball in front of Czech Republic's Michal Kadlec (right) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final in Warsaw. Portugal lost to eventual winners Spain on penalties in the semi-final. [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo holds the ball as he celebrates his four goals during a Spanish La Liga match against Elche in 2014. [Andres Kudacki/AP Photo]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo was awarded the FIFA Ballon d'Or in January 2014. [Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo jumps for the ball during a Champions League match in December 2015. Real Madrid won their 11th Champions League title, beating local rival Atletico in the final. [Daniel Ochoa de Olza/AP Photo]
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo holds the trophy after leading Portugal to Euro 2016 glory in France. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
Real Madrids Cristiano Ronaldo jumps for the ball with Malmos Anton Tinnerholm during a Champions League group A soccer match between Real Madrid and Malmo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
Ronaldo was the top scorer in the 2017-18 Champions League that Real Madrid won. [Paul White/AP Photo]
Cristiano Ronaldo
In 2018, Ronaldo signed with Italian giants Juventus and went on to represent them 133 times. [Antonio Calanni/AP Photo]
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo was part of the Portugal side that reached the knockout round at the 2018 World Cup. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the trophy
Ronaldo kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Netherlands in 2019. [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]