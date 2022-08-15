In Pictures

Photos: Taliban marks one year in power amid diplomatic isolation

The Taliban marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan with a national holiday.

Taliban fighters stand as they celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul
Taliban fighters celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
Published On 15 Aug 2022

The Taliban on Monday celebrated one year since taking control of Afghanistan as a “day of victory” amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis and a collapsed economy.

The group has struggled to govern and remains internationally isolated. The economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger, as the flow of foreign aid has slowed to a trickle.

The group has faced criticism for imposing curbs on women’s rights, including denying education to high school girls, instead of focusing its attention on reviving the aid-dependent economy. Western sanctions imposed following the Taliban’s capture of power last August have emptied  the economy of the much-needed foreign aid – which formed nearly 70 percent of the economy.

Taliban fighters, some hoisting rifles or the white banners of their movement, staged small victory parades on foot, bicycles and motorcycles in the streets of the capital. One small group marched past the former US Embassy, chanting “Long live Islam” and “Death to America.”

The US-led forces withdrew from the country last August after 20 years of occupation.

Taliban fighters hold an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul
Taliban fighters hold an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag on a street in Kabul. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
Taliban supporters rejoice on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul
Taliban supporters celebrate the first anniversary of Taliban rule. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
An Afghan woman walks with her children on the anniversary of the fall of Kabul
The economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and even hunger, as the flow of foreign aid slowed to a trickle. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
Taliban fighters ride on humvees near the US embassy in Kabul
Taliban fighters ride on Humvees near the US embassy in Kabul chanting victory slogans. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]
Taliban fighters hold Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flags
Taliban fighters hold Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flags as they drive though Kabul. Authorities have so far not announced any official celebrations to mark the anniversary. [Ali Khara/Reuters]
Taliban fighters
Taliban fighters celebrate one year since they seized the Afghan capital. [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo]
Taliban fighters
A Taliban supporter holds an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul. [Ali Khara/Reuters]