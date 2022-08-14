In Pictures

Gallery|India-Pakistan Partition

Photos: Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day

Pakistan achieved independence and was declared a sovereign state following the end of British rule in 1947.

Pakistan Independence Day
Attendees wave Pakistan's flag while singing national songs during a celebration of the country's 75th Independence Day at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Published On 14 Aug 2022

Pakistan celebrated 75 years of independence on Sunday with official ceremonies in all major cities.

In Karachi, the ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation.

Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah laid a floral wreath at the grave of Jinnah and raised the country’s flag.

Shah expressed solidarity with Kashmiris living under Indian rule.

“Today we must not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are living under the barbaric rule of India. We remain determined for their freedom,” he said.

On August 14, 1947, the independent state of Pakistan appeared on the world stage for the first time when the Indian subcontinent was formally divided into two new dominions of India and Pakistan under the terms of the Indian Independence Act, adopted by the British Parliament.

Pakistan Independence Day
Pakistani Rangers stand prior to the start of the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, 35km from Lahore. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Advertisement
Pakistan Independence Day
A Pakistani boy gets his face painted as the nation celebrates Independence Day in Peshawar. [Arshad Arbab/EPA]
Pakistan Independence Day
Pakistan Navy personnel escort top officials of the provincial government arriving to lay wreaths on the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, during a ceremony to commemorate Independence Day in Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Pakistan Independence Day
Millions of Pakistanis celebrated the 75th Independence Day from British rule. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Pakistan Independence Day
A Pakistani man displays items in the colours of the national flag during the celebrations in Peshawar. [Arshad Arbab/EPA]
Pakistan Independence Day
People wave the national flag of Pakistan in front of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during commemorations in Karachi. [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]
Advertisement
Pakistan Independence Day
People march with Pakistan's national flag as the nation celebrates Independence Day in Karachi. [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]
Pakistan Independence Day
People wave Pakistani flags at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, to celebrate Independence Day in Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]
Pakistan Independence Day
People gather to watch fireworks at the end of Independence Day celebrations in Karachi. [Fareed Khan/AP Photo]