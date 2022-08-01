In Pictures

Gallery|In Pictures

Photos: Putin attends parade as Russia celebrates Navy Day

The Russian president announces a new doctrine as he takes part in the main naval parade in Saint Petersburg.

A man holds a Soviet era Navy flag during the Navy Day celebration
A man holds a Soviet era navy flag during the Navy Day celebration in Novorossiysk. [AP Photo]
Published On 1 Aug 2022

Russia celebrated its Navy Day holiday on Sunday with naval parades in various cities.

President Vladimir Putin attended the main event in Saint Petersburg, the country’s second-largest city.

After inspecting the fleet, Putin made a short speech in which he announced the navy would receive what he called “formidable” hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in the coming months. The missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, outrunning air defences.

Earlier, he signed a new 55-page naval doctrine, which sets out the broad strategic aims of Russia’s navy, including its ambitions as a “great maritime power” which extend over the entire world.

The main threat to Russia, the doctrine says, is “the strategic policy of the USA to dominate the world’s oceans” and the movement of the NATO military alliance closer towards Russia’s borders.

Russia may use its military force appropriately to the situation in the world’s oceans should other soft powers, such as diplomatic and economic tools, be exhausted, the doctrine says, acknowledging that Russia does not have enough navy bases globally.

People rest on the beach as warships line on the sea during the Navy Day celebration in Novorossiysk
People stand on the beach as warships line in the sea during the Navy Day celebration in Novorossiysk. [AP Photo]
Advertisement
Russia’s missile boat Chuvashia sails during a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg
Russia’s missile boat Chuvashia sails during the parade in Saint Petersburg. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) waves next to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov (R) as he takes part in the main naval parade marking the Russian Navy Day, in St. Petersburg
Russia's President Vladimir Putin waves next to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, centre, and commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, right, in Saint Petersburg. [Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik Host Photo Agency via AFP]
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is seen moored in the Neva River during the Navy Day celebration in St.Petersburg
Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov is seen moored in the Neva River during the Navy Day celebration in Saint Petersburg. [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]
Russian warships, including minesweepers ships Pavel Khenov and Alexander Obukhov, sail during a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg
Russian warships, including minesweepers Pavel Khenov and Alexander Obukhov, sail in Saint Petersburg. [Anton Vaganov/Reuters]
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, head of the Russian navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov and other participants attend a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg
Putin announced the navy would receive the hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in the coming months. The missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, outrunning air defences. [Alexei Danichev/Sputnik/Pool via Reuters]
Advertisement
Russian military planes, including Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft, fly in formation during a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg
Russian military planes, including Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft, fly in formation during the parade in Saint Petersburg. [Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]
Russian military planes, including Tu-142 maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine aircraft, fly in formation during a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg
The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during the parade in Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region. [Vitaly Nevar/Reuters]
Russian warships sail during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region
Russia's vast coastline stretches for some 37,650km (23,400 miles). [Vitaly Nevar/Reuters]