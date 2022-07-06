In Pictures

Photos: Somalia starved of aid in shadow of Ukraine crisis

As thousands die of hunger in Somalia, the war in Ukraine has abruptly drawn funding away from longer-running crises.

Dhahabo Isse, 60, describes how she fled from the drought without food or water, causing four of her children to die of hunger, outside her makeshift tent at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
Published On 6 Jul 2022

In a single hospital in Somalia, more than two dozen children have died of hunger in the past two months alone.

Dr Yahye Abdi Garun has watched emaciated parents stumble in from rural areas gripped by the driest drought in the Horn of Africa region in decades. And yet, no humanitarian aid arrives.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, a donor who was preparing to give $500,000 to a Somali aid group told its executive director Hussein Kulmiye it was redirecting the money to help Ukrainians instead.

The war in Ukraine has abruptly drawn millions of dollars away from other crises, more social workers say. Somalia, facing a food shortage largely driven by the war, might be the most vulnerable.

The $2.2bn appeal for Ukraine is almost 80 percent funded, according to United Nations data, an “exceptional” level for any crisis at the midway point of the year, said Angus Urquhart, humanitarian and crisis lead for the Development Initiatives consultancy. The smaller appeal for Somalia is just 30 percent funded.

And now, as Somalis flee the drought and fill more than 500 camps in the city of Baidoa, aid workers are making “horrific” choices to help one camp and ignore 10 others, Norwegian Refugee Council Secretary General Jan Egeland said, telling The Associated Press he is “angry and ashamed”.

Its aid funding is less than half of last year’s level even as Western donors have sent more than $1.7bn to respond to the war in Europe. Yemen, Syria, Iraq, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Palestinian territories are similarly affected.

His group’s Ukraine appeal was fully funded within 48 hours, but that for Somalia has seen about a quarter of the funds needed.

This year’s global shift in money and attention is perhaps most urgently felt in the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia and Kenya, where some areas could be declared in famine within weeks.

The United States Agency for International Development says regional authorities have not seen anything on this scale in well over 100 years. Millions of livestock, families’ source of wealth and nutrition, have died.

The White House acknowledged the problem in a June 28 statement on global food security, saying that “while the entire globe will continue to be affected by Russia’s actions, the most immediate needs will present in the Horn of Africa”, where Somalia once sourced 90 percent of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine but now struggles to find supplies amid soaring prices.

Nunay Mohamed, 25, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle area, holds her one-year old malnourished child at a makeshift camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
A resident uses a wheelbarrow to transport the young children of a woman who fled drought-stricken areas as they arrive at the makeshift camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
Hawa Osman Bilal shows the clothes of her daughter Ifrah, who, like many vulnerable Somalis, died during the difficult journey from drought-stricken areas. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
Somalis who fled drought-stricken areas carry their belongings as they arrive at the makeshift camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
Children play together at the makeshift camp for the displaced. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
Somalis who fled drought-stricken areas receive food donations from city residents after arriving at the makeshift camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
Somalis who fled drought-stricken areas carry their belongings as they arrive at the makeshift camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
A Somali man carries a child as he arrives at the makeshift camp for the displaced. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]
Amina Shuto, 21, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle area, holds her two-month old malnourished child at the makeshift camp for the displaced. [Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo]