Photos: The life of Argentina’s Eva Peron

Argentinians mark 70 years since the death of Evita, a charismatic figure hailed for fighting for women and the poor.

Maria Eva Duarte de Peron waves to supporters in Buenos Aires on October 17, 1951
Peron waves to supporters in Buenos Aires in October 1951 [File: Archivo Clarin/AP Photo]
Published On 26 Jul 2022

Tuesday marks 70 years since the death of Argentina’s former first lady Eva Peron, known by many as just Evita.

She died in 1952, aged 33, but her memory is still present in modern Argentina’s politics.

She was a charismatic figure who is remembered for being a champion of women’s rights and the poor, while not always having the approval of wealthy Argentinians.

Peron was born in 1919 in the small town of Los Toldos. At the age of 15, she sought and found fame and fortune as an actress in the capital, Buenos Aires.

There, she met rising politician Juan Domingo Peron at a function to raise money for earthquake victims.

They married in 1945, one year before he became president of Argentina. At the age of 27, Evita became the first lady, and a glamour icon both revered and despised.

File picture taken in 1947 showing Eva Peron reading a newspaper. Eva Peron, known as Evita (1919-1952), the second wife of Argentine President Juan Peron, was a radio and screen actress before her marriage in 1945. She became a powerful political influence and a mainstay of the Peron government. She was idolized by the poor, and after her death, in Buenos Aires, support for her husband waned. (Photo by AFP)
Maria Eva Duarte de Peron, or Evita, as many Argentinians still affectionately call her, came from a humble background. [File: AFP]
Eva Peron, wife of the Argentine president, makes a world broadcast in support of her Old Age Charter in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in Nov. 1948. The charter was presented to the United Nations by the Argentine Foreign Minister a few days prior. (AP Photo)
Evita was a radio and screen actress before her marriage to Juan Domingo Peron in 1945. [File: AFP]
President Juan Peron and his wife Eva wave from the balcony of Casa Rosada, Government House, in Buenos Aires Oct. 17, 1950 as Argentina celebrated Loyalty Day. (AP Photo)
She became a powerful political influence and a mainstay of the Peron government. [File: AP Photo]
Picture taken in the 1940s in Buenos Aires of Eva Peron (1919-52) and her husband Juan Peron. Eva Peron, known as Evita, the second wife of Argentine President Juan Peron, was a radio and screen actress before her marriage in 1945, she became a powerful political influence and a mainstay of the Peron government. She was idolized by the poor, and after her death, in Buenos Aires, support for her husband waned. (Photo by INTERCONTINENTALE / AFP)
She was idolised by the poor, and after her death, support for her husband waned. This picture shows the couple in the 1940s. [File: AFP]
French foreign minister Georges Bidault (R) greets Argentinean Eva Peron, 21 July 1947, as she arrives at Orly airport for a visit in France. Eva Peron, known as Evita (1919-1952), the second wife of Argentine President Juan Peron, was a radio and screen actress before her marriage in 1945. She became a powerful political influence and a mainstay of the Peron government. She was idolized by the poor, and after her death, in Buenos Aires, support for her husband waned. AFP PHOTO (Photo by PIGISTE / AFP)
Evita championed the causes of poor people and labour unions and was credited with giving crucial support to the push for women’s suffrage. In the photo, then-French Foreign Minister Georges Bidault, right, greets Evita as she arrives at Orly airport for a visit to France on July 21, 1947. [File: AFP]
FILE - In this June 4, 1952 file photo, Argentina's first lady Maria Eva Duarte de Peron, known as "Evita," right, watches as her husband, President Juan Peron, as he is sworn-in for his second term as president at Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentines commemorate the 60th anniversary of the death of their most famous first lady on Thursday, July 26, 2012. Evita died of cancer on July 26, 1952 at the age of 33. (AP Photo/File)
Evita and Juan Peron founded and embodied Peronism, a mass movement with sometimes opposing political currents but with a pronounced social bent. [File: AFP]
Argentinian first lady Eva Peron prays in Vatican in June 1947 during a visit. (Photo by AFP)
In the image, Peron prays in the Vatican during a June 1947 visit. [File: AFP]
Helmeted soldiers salute as the gun carriage carrying the body of Eva Peron passes them as the funeral cortege made its way to the national capitol in Buenos Aires, Aug. 9, 1952. A double file of cadets and nurses flank the casket which is preceded by a military band playing the funeral march. (AP Photo)
Evita died in 1952 from cervical cancer. Helmeted soldiers salute as the gun carriage carrying her body passes them in Buenos Aires. [File: AP Photo]