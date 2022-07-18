In Pictures

Photos: Firefighters, soldiers battle Morocco’s forest blazes

Blazes in Morocco ripped through northern areas of Larache, Ouazzane, Taza and Tetouane.

Firefighters intervene by land to control a wildfire in Rabat
Firefighters intervene to control a wildfire in Rabat. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
Published On 18 Jul 2022

Hundreds of Moroccan firefighters and soldiers have been mobilised to tackle forest blazes burning for days in the wooded regions in the country’s north.

Half of the 4,660 hectares (11,500 acres) affected by the fires were in Larache province, where the biggest blaze is located and where one person has died.

More than 1,320 families have been evacuated from 19 villages in the region, said local officials.

Soldiers had been sent to help fight the fires in Ksar el-Kebir, one of the most inaccessible regions.

Hundreds of hectares of woodlands had also been destroyed in the neighbouring provinces of Ouazzane, Tetouan and Taza.

Temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and strong winds have made fighting the fire that much more difficult. But officials are hoping the reinforcements and a change in weather conditions may give them some respite.

Morocco, which is struggling under intense droughts, has in recent days been hit by soaring temperatures approaching 45C (113F).

On the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar, fires are also raging in Southern Europe – from Spain and Portugal to France and Greece.

Firefighters intervene by land to control a wildfire in Rabat
Half of the 4,660 hectares (11,500 acres) affected by the fires were in Larache province. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
Firefighters intervene by land to control a wildfire in Rabat
Morocco has been hit by soaring temperatures approaching 45C (113F) in recent days. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
Smoke and flames rise as the forest burns in Rabat
Smoke and flames rise as the forest burns in Rabat. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
Firefighter plane releases water to put the fire out which broke out in Rabat
A firefighter plane releases water on a fire which broke out in Rabat. [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
Firefighters attempt to put ot wildfires caused by extreme temperatures in Larache
Firefighters attempt to put out wildfires in Larache. [AP Photo]
A villager reacts as a forest fire rages near Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region
A villager leaves as a forest fire rages near Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
A villager reacts as a forest fire rages near Ksar el-Kebir in the Larache region
Soldiers had been sent to help fight the fires in Ksar el-Kebir. [Fadel Senna/AFP]
A man drives through a highway as a wildfire rages that was caused by extreme temperatures, in Larache, northern Morocco,
A man rides his motorcycle on a highway as a wildfire rages in Larache. [AP Photo]