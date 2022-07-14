In Pictures

Photos: Child marriages, FGM rising in drought-hit Horn of Africa

Somalia is by far the worst-affected country, with at least 330,000 children needing treatment for acute malnutrition.

In the Dassenech Woreda or district of Southern Ethiopia, 13-year-old Enat has been forced to leave school and marry a stranger to help her family cope with the drought. [Pouget/UNICEF]
Across the Horn of Africa, the worst drought the region has seen in 40 years is driving a shutdown of life there.

At least 10 million children are suffering as four rainy seasons have failed in the space of two years – killing vast swathes of livestock and crops and drying up water sources.

This year’s March to May rainy season is likely the driest on record and another season later this year could also fail.

More than 1.8 million children across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia require urgent treatment for life-threatening severe acute malnutrition. More than 200,000 people are judged to be at risk of famine in Somalia, according to the Famine Early Warning Network.

More than one million people across the region have been driven from their homes, in search of food and water.

Worse still, the effect of the war in Ukraine is set to tip more families in the Horn of Africa over the edge, with increasing food and fuel prices and reducing the availability of wheat imports.

Families are facing desperate choices to survive. Growing numbers of parents or caregivers are marrying off girls early to secure dowries to help support the rest of the family, to have one less mouth to feed, or in an attempt to help the bride enter a better-off household.

In the regions of Ethiopia worst affected by the drought – Somali; Oromia; and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region (SNNP) – child marriage has on average more than doubled in the space of one year, according to local government figures. Within the same time frame, cases of female genital mutilation or FGM in SNNP increased by 27 per cent.

The number of children at risk of dropping out of school in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia due to the effect of the drought has tripled in the space of three months – from 1.1. million to an estimated 3.3 million children – leaving vast numbers of adolescent girls at greater risk of child marriage and FGM.

“We are seeing alarming rates of child marriage and FGM across the Horn of Africa – with some destitute families arranging to marry off girls as young as 12 to men more than five times their age,” says Andy Brooks, UNICEF’s Regional Child Protection Advisor for Eastern and Southern Africa.

UNICEF is providing essential life-saving aid to children and their families in dire need – including health, nutrition, immunisation, education, water and sanitation, and services to respond to the growing protection needs among vulnerable children and women. The children’s agency is also investing in long-term resilience work, such as drilling for reliable sources of groundwater and expanding cash transfer programmes.

This photo gallery was provided by UNICEF.  Some names* have been changed to protect their identity.

Maldret Tarekgn, the head of Dassenech Woreda Women and Children Affairs Office, works alongside UNICEF to prevent early marriages and help victims in the Dassenech Woreda (district) in southern Ethiopia. [Pouget/UNICEF]
A 12-year-old child's belongings at a children’s centre. Amira was rescued two months ago by her step-brother from an attempted marriage to a 70-year-old man. The marriage was set up by her uncle in exchange for a small dowry of cows. [Odhiambo/UNICEF]
Amira describes the day she was to be married off: “That day I took the bus with one of my relatives and had been told we were going to my brother’s wedding. I was excited. Then there was a phone call while we were on the bus and I could tell something was wrong. My uncle was calling to instruct him to bring me back to my home village because it was actually my wedding and I was the one getting married … I cried. I felt angry and betrayed. The relative I was with did nothing to support me, he was just going to do what my uncle told him”. [Odhiambo/UNICEF]
Jamila Rashid works for the Kenyan Government as a Children's Officer in Garissa County, Kenya. She is responsible for many cases that are referred to her by police or child protection specialist agencies like UNICEF. Rashid is overseeing Amira’s child protection case and the criminal case which is being brought against her uncle. [Odhiambo/UNICEF]
Hibo, aged 10, carries water in a jerrycan to her temporary house at Kaharey IDP camp in Dollow, Somalia. “We left our home in Guriel and walked for 10 days to reach Kaharey camp," she says. Four failed rains back-to-back have left more than 1.8 million children suffering life-threatening severe acute malnutrition. [Fazel/UNICEF]
Seven-month-old Fardowsa Adan Mohamed is examined in a UNICEF-funded clinic to find out the extent of malnutrition, due to the severe drought in the region. [Rich/UNICEF]
Children pump what little water they can find in Dollow Somalia [Rich/UNICEF]
A child is given a health check at the Kabasa IDP Center run by Cedar and supported by ECHO/UNICEF in Dollow, Somalia. [Rich/UNICEF]
Fatuma Mohamed, aged 30, and her eight-year-old daughter Naney Adam Abdi have been in the makeshift IDP camp in Dollow, Somalia for three-and- a-half months. They are from Ethiopia. She says "we were in a camp in Ethiopia but we didn't have enough water or food. The drought was bad before but this time we have no animals and no farm". [Rich/UNICEF]
A young boy collects what little water he can from a dried-up river in Dollow Somalia. [Rich/UNICEF]
Little Gedi plays with his baby sister and mother inside a makeshift tent at Kaharey IDP camp in Dollow, Somalia. Their house is made of twigs tied together to form a dome. Blankets, tarpaulin and pieces of fabric are fastened to the structure to protect them from the unrelenting heat. Drought and famine forced the family to leave their home in Garbaharrey, they walked for more than 10 days to reach the camp. [Fazel/UNICEF]