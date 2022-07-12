In Pictures

Photos: Thousands march in Romania as law censoring LGBTQ looms

Romania is set to outlaw discussion of homosexuality and gender identity in public spaces.

More than 15.000 people participated at Bucharest Pride
More than 15,000 people took part in the largest Pride parade seen in Romania, according to the event's organisers [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
By Alexandra Radu
Published On 12 Jul 2022

More than 15,000 people have marched in Romania’s capital Bucharest for equal rights for gender and sexual minorities as the country’s lower chamber of the parliament is set to vote on a law later this year that bans discussion of homosexuality and gender identity in public spaces.

An amendment to the Romanian Child Protection Law that was proposed by the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), an ethnic minority party that is part of the ruling coalition, was inspired by a similar law which was adopted by Hungary in 2021.

After being passed by the Senate in April and approved by the Romanian Human Rights Commission, the bill needs the backing of the lower chamber of parliament.

“The way it looks like at the moment, this bill is completely anti-democratic from many points of view, mainly because it hinders the freedom of expression and because it stands against all treaties, conventions, and international recommendations regarding LGBT rights,” said Ionela Baluta, who participated in Saturday’s Bucharest Pride to support the community and oppose the bill.

Baluta, a professor at the political sciences faculty of the University of Bucharest, with expertise in gender studies, political representation and gender equality policies, is concerned about the ambiguous formulation of the bill.

She thinks it could lead to consequences as far-reaching as gender studies being banned in universities and individuals being incriminated for posting information related to gender identity on their personal social media accounts.

The  European Parliament’s LGBTI Intergroup expressed their concerns about the bill in a statement, urging members of the Romanian legislature to be “clear and resolute in striking it down”.

Deeming it as “another attempt to galvanise hatred in Romania”, Marc Angel, the group’s co-chair, added that “this bill has no human rights compliance and serves no societal purpose but to ostracise further those already discriminated against”.

A similar law, attempting to ban gender identity information in Romania’s schools and universities, was deemed unconstitutional by the Romanian Constitutional Court in 2020 after being passed by the Senate and the parliament’s lower chamber.

“Back then in 2020 when the law passed through the parliament, it felt like the world collapsed on me because I realised I couldn’t be myself any more,” said Gabriel Gherman, a 20-year-old transgender community activist and community facilitator with ACCEPT Romania – an NGO advocating for LGBTQ rights.

“I’m sure this time it would be the same if it would pass, but nobody with real political power asked us young transgender people in Romania how we feel about it,” Gherman said.

Although same-sex relationships have been decriminalised in Romania since 2001, Romania remains conservative towards the LGBTQ community, with same-sex couples still not being allowed to marry or enter into civil partnerships.

A banner in support of equal democratic rights
A banner in support of equal democratic rights was displayed during the Bucharest Pride march. 'We continue to hope that this law will not be passed by the Romanian parliament ... as this is a clearly unconstitutional initiative, which places us closer to Russia, in opposition with the European values that we adhered to by the will of the Romanian people, by being part of the EU and signing the human rights convention,' said Teodora Ion-Rotaru Roseti from ACCEPT Romania. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
An banner with a hate message towards same-sex marriage
A banner with a hate message towards same-sex marriage was displayed during a counterprotest organised by Noua Dreapta, a far-right group. In 2018, conservative and religious organisations attempted to change the constitution through a referendum to prevent same-sex marriage from ever becoming legal. The referendum failed after voter turnout fell below the threshold of 30 percent needed to validate it. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Around 200 people displaying anti LGBT rights banners and Christian Orthodox imagery
About 200 people displaying anti-LGBTQ rights banners and Christian Orthodox imagery participated in a counterprotest in response to the Pride march, on Saturday. The protest has been taking place on the same day as the Pride march since 2005. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Young people participating at the “Pride in the tram” event
Young people participating in a 'Pride in the Tram' event wave at people waiting in a tram station. 'We want to outline the fact that LGBT people exist in all walks of life and the tram takes message for equality rights through various neighbourhoods and reclaims public spaces and services for the community. It is also a message about the need for safety in public spaces for LGBT people,' said Vlad Levente Viski from Mozaiq, an NGO advocating for LGBT rights. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
Two girls hugged each other during the Pride March
Two women hug each other during the Pride march. 'Having a community feels for us like having another family, in the community we find our people, with whom we can be ourselves. When I had the opportunity to spend time in the community I felt great joy,' said Gabriel Gherman, community facilitator from ACCEPT Romania. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
A Ukrainian dancer waved his national flag in a message against war during Bucharest Pride.
A Ukrainian dancer waves his national flag in a message against war during Bucharest Pride. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
People celebrated diversity marching, dancing and waving LGBT flags through the center of Bucharest.
People celebrated diversity marching, dancing and waving LGBTQ flags through the centre of Bucharest. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]
An LGBT flag tens of meters long was carried by people participating in the pride parade.
A huge LGBTQ flag was carried by people participating in the Pride parade. [Alexandra Radu/Al Jazeera]