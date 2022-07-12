In Pictures

Photos: Inside Sri Lanka President’s House occupied by protesters

The colonial-era structure is a staggering sight as hundreds of visitors flock to it like a tourist attraction.

People throng President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence for a second day after it was stormed by protesters. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Published On 12 Jul 2022

Hundreds of Sri Lankans jostle to use the vast array of exercise machines in the private gym of the President’s House, lifting weights and running on treadmills inside a facility that was, until now, the exclusive domain of the country’s beleaguered president.

For many, this was the first time they had seen a residence so grand. The colonial-era structure is a staggering sight, with airy verandas, plush living rooms and spacious bedrooms, a garden swimming pool and neatly manicured lawns.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of protesters descended on the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who they blame for an unprecedented economic meltdown that has been catastrophic for the nation’s 22 million people.

They turned over barriers and then swarmed over the lawns to enter the palatial house and occupy it.

Days later, people continue to stream in, flocking to it like a tourist attraction, marvelling at the paintings inside and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows.

Alawwa Ralage Piyasena, a 67-year-old farmer who arrived by bus from outside Colombo, was stunned by the president’s gym. “I never thought I would get an opportunity to see these things,” he said, gesturing at the equipment while trying to hop onto a treadmill.

“Look at the pool and this gym. We can see how they enjoyed a life of luxury here while people struggled outside. Our families are suffering without food.”

People peered into each room, settling into beds and taking copious selfies. But no one dared to dip into the pool on Monday, after videos on social media showed crowds splashing in glee over the weekend. The once clear blue water had turned a muddy brown.

In the lush green gardens outside, groups gathered with snacks, sipping on soda and tea, as though they were out on a picnic with friends and family.

Not all were relaxing, however. Groups of volunteers banded together, sweeping up broken chairs and glass from damaged windows, a sign of the rage that swept through on Saturday. They tried to control the throng, saying some people were vandalising the property.

Nearby, people waited in a long line to enter the president’s office, now taken over by the protesters who had hunkered outside it for months.

People arrive at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence in Colombo. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
People wait to visit the President's House. [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
A protester pretends to address the nation using a podium inside the president's official residence. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
People take pictures as they visit the President's House. [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
Two children play the piano inside the President's House. [Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]
People take pictures inside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]
People use the gym equipment inside the President's House. Hundreds of Sri Lankans jostled to use the vast array of exercise machines in the private gym. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
People take pictures and selfies by the swimming pool at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
People walk through the halls of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence. [Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo]
Protest leaders have said they will not leave the official buildings until the president and the prime minister officially resign. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]