Photos: Harvest festival celebrations held in India’s Assam

Ancient tradition known as the Baikho festival is predominantly observed by Rabha people every year in June.

Indian Rabha tribal women in traditional attire take part in a tug of war competition with men during Baikho festival
Rabha women in traditional attire take part in a tug of war competition with men during the Baikho festival at Gamerimura village along the Assam-Meghalaya border, west of Gauhati. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
People in India’s northeastern state of Assam are celebrating a spring festival, meant to bring in an auspicious harvest season filled with abundant crops and good health.

Residents in Gamerimura village gathered to mark the usually colourful celebrations, an ancient tradition known as Baikho festival that is predominantly observed by the Rabha people every year in June, although other communities have joined in the celebrations in recent years.

The festival is celebrated across the state annually. During the festival, a series of rituals are carried out to ward off evil spirits, prompt ample rains and bring goodwill to the community.

Residents dressed in traditional attire come together to dance to the beat of drums. In the evening, a tall structure made from bundles of bamboo is set alight and once the sun sets, priests offer prayers to the harvest god, who they believe will bring a generous crop season.

After the prayers are finished, priests run over the hot coals left simmering by the fire, an act meant to honour the harvest deity. Women later wash the feet of the priests before serving them food.

Rahini Rabha, 59, who travelled from Dairang village in Assam for the celebrations, said he has served as the priest for the festival for the last 17 years.

“It celebrates the tribal Rabha people for agriculture, good health, wealth and education,” the priest said.

Indian Rabha tribal girls in traditional attire dance during Baikho festival at Gamerimura village
Rabha girls in traditional attire dance during the Baikho festival. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
An Indian Garo tribal in traditional attire performs a traditional dance during Baikho festival
A Garo man in traditional attire performs a traditional dance during the festival in Assam's Gamerimura village. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Indian Rabha tribal Hindu priests bless Rabha people
Tribal priests bless Rabha people. Every year, the community in India's northeastern state of Assam celebrates the festival to please a deity of wealth and ask for rain and a good harvest. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Indian Rabha tribal girls in traditional attire bring offerings before they perform a tribal Rabha dance
Rabha girls bring offerings for the deity before they perform a tribal dance. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
An Indian Rabha tribal Hindu priest runs barefoot over burning charcoal
A Rabha priest runs barefoot over burning charcoal as part of rituals during the Baikho festival. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Rabha tribal girls in traditional attire hold earthen pots filled with traditional rice beer to serve Rabha Hindu
Rabha women hold earthen pots filled with traditional rice beer to serve to priests after they walk barefoot over burning charcoal. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Indian Rabha tribal Hindu priests perform rituals
During the festival, a series of rituals are carried out to ward off evil spirits, prompt ample rains and bring goodwill to the community. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Indian Rabha tribal Hindu priests burn wood during Baikho festival
A structure made from bundles of bamboo is set alight and priests offer prayers to the harvest god, who they believe will bring a generous crop season. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]