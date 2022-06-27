Photos: Thousands forced to leave home in India’s flood-hit Assam

The worst floods in years have affected millions of people in the northeastern Indian state of Assam and killed 127 people so far, according to officials.

The floods have breached more than 200 embankments in the state, displacing tens of thousands of people and submerging large swaths of cultivated land.

The displaced people are taking shelter in hundreds of relief camps set up by the government and charities along highways and in government buildings.

In the districts of Nagaon and Morigaon, several embankments on the Kopili River were breached by water released from hydroelectric dams to relieve pressure on their reservoirs, leading to the loss of crops and displacement of people.

While the waters have started to recede in many other areas located near Assam’s mighty Brahmaputra River, the situation in Cachar and its neighbouring Karimganj and Hailakandi districts continues to be grim, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.