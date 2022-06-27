In Pictures

Photos: Thousands forced to leave home in India’s flood-hit Assam

Displaced people are sheltering in hundreds of relief camps set up by government and charities along roads and in public buildings.

A market complex in Nellie town has been converted into a relief camp for flood-affected people from the surrounding areas. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]
27 Jun 2022

The worst floods in years have affected millions of people in the northeastern Indian state of Assam and killed 127 people so far, according to officials.

The floods have breached more than 200 embankments in the state, displacing tens of thousands of people and submerging large swaths of cultivated land.

The displaced people are taking shelter in hundreds of relief camps set up by the government and charities along highways and in government buildings.

In the districts of Nagaon and Morigaon, several embankments on the Kopili River were breached by water released from hydroelectric dams to relieve pressure on their reservoirs, leading to the loss of crops and displacement of people.

While the waters have started to recede in many other areas located near Assam’s mighty Brahmaputra River, the situation in Cachar and its neighbouring Karimganj and Hailakandi districts continues to be grim, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Both in their 80s, Lotibor Deka watches as his wife Junaki Deka makes lunch with the rice and lentils got as flood relief in their tent in Rupahitoli village
Lotibor Deka watches as his wife Junaki Deka - both are in their 80s - makes lunch with rice and lentils they got as flood relief, in their tent in Rupahitoli village in Raha, Assam. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]
Residents of a flood relief camp uses a school bus to set up a makeshift tent in Raha, Assam
Residents at a relief camp use a school bus to set up a makeshift tent in Raha, Assam. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]
Textbooks of school children and sacks of grain that was salvaged from the flood in one of the tents of the relief camp in Kholahat reserve forest in Morigaon district of Assam
School textbooks and sacks of grain salvaged from the floods are stored in one of the tents of a camp in Kholahat Reserve Forest, Assam. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]
The daily market complex in Nellie town has been converted 9 days ago into a relief camp for the flood affected people of the Nellie area
The market complex relief camp in Nellie is hosting more than 500 people along with their poultry and cattle. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]
An woman taking shelter in the relief camp digs a hole in the ground to find water in Kholahat Reserve Forest,
In absence of potable water, people in relief camps in Kholahat Reserve Forest are digging holes in the ground to get water that they boil to use for drinking and other purposes. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]
Relief camps set up for the flood affected people of the nearby villages in Kholahat reserve forest of Nellie in Morigaon district of Assam
Relief camps that were set up for people displaced by floods in Kholahat Reserve Forest. The camps are in a wildlife corridor for elephants. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]
Srimanta Deka in front of his home on a raft made out of Banana tree trunks in Ruapahitoli, Raha
Srimanta Deka in front of his home on a raft made of banana tree trunks in Ruapahitoli village, Assam. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]
Submerged village in Morigaon district of Assam
A submerged village in Assam's Morigaon district. [Prakash Bhuyan/AlJazeera]