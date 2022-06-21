Photos: Biggest strike in 30 years paralyses UK rail network

In Pictures

An informational poster placed outside Victoria Underground Station during a strike, in London, reads 'Station closed due to strike'
An informational poster outside Victoria Underground Station during the strike [John Sibley/Reuters]
Tens of thousands of railway workers have walked off their jobs in the UK, bringing the train network to a crawl in the country’s biggest transit strike for more than 30 years.

About 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff were holding a 24-hour strike, with two more planned for Thursday and Saturday. Compounding the pain for commuters, London Underground subway services were also hit by a walkout on Tuesday.

The dispute centres on pay, working conditions and job security as the UK’s railways struggle to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

There were almost 1 billion train journeys in the UK in the year to March. But that is well below pre-COVID-19 levels, and train companies, which were kept afloat with government support during the past two years, are seeking to cut costs and staffing.

Major stations were largely deserted on Tuesday morning, with only about 20 percent of passenger trains scheduled to run.

Last-minute talks on Monday failed to make a breakthrough. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union says it will not accept rail firms’ offer of a 3 percent raise, which is far below the rate of inflation, currently running at 9 percent.

The union accuses the Conservative government of refusing to give rail firms enough flexibility to offer a substantial pay increase.

The government says it is not involved in the talks, but has warned that big raises will spark a wage-price spiral driving inflation even higher.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused unions of “harming the very people they claim to be helping” and called for “a sensible compromise for the good of the British people and the rail workforce”.

A general view of Waterloo Station, on the first day of national rail strike in London, Britain, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
General view of Waterloo Station on the first day of a national rail strike in London. [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
A near empty Liverpool Street station, in London, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Britain's biggest rail strike in decades went ahead Tuesday after last-minute talks between a union and train companies failed to reach a settlement over pay and job security. Up to 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff are due to walk out for three days this week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The UK's biggest rail strike in decades went ahead on Tuesday after last-minute talks between a union and train companies failed to reach a settlement. [Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo]
A woman stands outside the closed entrance to the Westminster Undeground Statio
A woman stands outside the closed entrance to Westminster Underground Station. [John Sibley/Reuters]
Pamphlets and newspapers are distributed at a picket line outside Waterloo Station in London on June 21, 2022 as the biggest rail strike in over 30 years hits the UK. - Rush-hour commuters in the UK faced chaos as railway workers began the network's biggest strike action in more than three decades, with a cost-of-living crisis threatening wider industrial action. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Pamphlets and newspapers are distributed at a picket line outside Waterloo Station. [Ben Stansall/AFP]
Passengers queue for a bus outside the Waterloo Station, on the first day of national rail strike in London, Britain, June 21, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Passengers queue for a bus outside Waterloo Station in London. [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
Rail workers strike outside the Waterloo Station
Rail workers strike outside London's Waterloo Station. [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]
Railway workers man a picket line at Liverpool Lime Street Station
Railway workers man a picket line at Liverpool Lime Street Station. [Paul Ellis/AFP]
A woman walks her dog into an almost empty London Bridge station
A woman walks with her dog into an almost empty London Bridge Station in London. [Tony Hicks/AP Photo]