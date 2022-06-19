In Pictures

Gallery

Bangladesh reels from the worst flooding in nearly 20 years

Massive floods have ravaged parts of Bangladesh and India, leaving dozens of people dead and millions stranded.

People wade through the water as they look for shelter
People wade through flood water as they look for shelter amidst heavy rains in Sylhet, Bangladesh. [Abdul Goni/Reuters]
Published On 19 Jun 2022

Monsoon rains have caused widespread flooding in northeastern Bangladesh and India, stranding nearly 6 million people and killing at least 41 people.

The flooding in Bangladesh, described by a government expert as potentially the country’s worst since 2004, was exacerbated by the runoff from heavy rain across Indian mountains.

“Much of the country’s northeast is under water and the situation is getting worse as heavy downpour continues,” said Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, chief administrator of Bangladesh’s Sylhet region.

Before this week’s rains, the Sylhet region was still recovering from what was then its worst flooding in nearly two decades late last month, when at least 10 people were killed and four million others were affected.

Seasonal monsoon rains, a lifeline for farmers across South Asia, also typically cause deaths and property damage every year.

Bangladesh and India have experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage. Environmentalists warn climate change could lead to more disasters, especially in low-lying and densely populated Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s Sunamganj district – the worst hit – is nearly cut off from the rest of the country, Hossain said, adding that authorities and the army were focused on rescuing trapped people and distributing relief.

Many of Bangladesh’s rivers have risen to dangerous levels, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, head of the state-run Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre.

In neighbouring India’s northeastern state of Assam, armed forces were called in for rescue efforts after landslides killed at least nine people and displaced nearly 2 million from their homes in the last 10 days, officials said.

“Soldiers are helping police and civil authorities in several parts of Assam in evacuating trapped villagers,” Jogen Mohan, the state’s revenue minister, told Reuters.

Torrential rains lashed 25 of the state’s 33 districts for a sixth day.

People wade through the water as they look for shelter during a flood
Sylhet region was still recovering from what were then its worst floods in nearly two decades late last month when at least 10 people were killed and four million others were affected. [Abdul Goni/Reuters]
People carry the body of a landslide victim in Chittagong
People carry a victim's body in Chittagong after landslides struck houses amidst heavy monsoon rains and flooding in the southeastern Bangladeshi district. [Reuters]
People get on a boat as they look for shelter during a flood
People on a boat looking for shelter during floods in Sylhet. [Abdul Goni/Reuters]
People wade through flooded waters in Sylhet, Bangladesh
Water levels in all major rivers across Bangladesh were rising, according to the flood forecasting and warning centre in the capital Dhaka. The country has some 130 rivers. [Abdul Goni/AP Photo]
A girl carries her brother as she wades through a flooded road after heavy rains, on the outskirts of Agartala, India,
A girl carries her brother as she wades through a flooded road on the outskirts of Agartala, India. [Jayanta Dey/Reuters]
Indian Army soldiers evacuate people from flooded area to a safer place after heavy rains at a village in Hojai district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India
Indian Army soldiers evacuate people from a flooded area in Hojai district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. [Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters]
An elderly woman sits on a rescue boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati,
An elderly woman sits on a rescue boat in Jalimura village, west of Guwahati, India. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]
Indian army personnel rescue flood affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village
Indian Army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers in Jalimura village, west of Guwahati. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]