Photos: Costa Rica through to World Cup 2022 after playoff win

Costa Rica booked a spot at Qatar 2022 after a nervy win over New Zealand.

FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Costa Rica goalkeeper Navas was also a major contributor to his side's win. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi
Published On 15 Jun 2022

Doha, Qatar – Costa Rica have sealed qualification for the World Cup 2022 after a nervy 1-0 win over New Zealand on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Joel Campbell’s early goal sent Costa Rica to their third successive World Cup, much to the joy of the estimated 6,000 Costa Rican fans present at the stadium.

Among them was Janella Escobar, 40, who was accompanied by her husband, daughter and son, dressed in festive national colours.

Escobar, a football enthusiast, had travelled from Costa Rica. She said she also went to South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014 for the World Cups but missed out on Russia 2018 as she was pregnant.

Costa Rican couple Grievin Astorga, 45, and Karol Arias, 40, said they knew their team had to be pragmatic to seal the win.

“It’s so good to know we will be back in Qatar later this year,” a jubilant 60-year-old Bernardo Rodrigues, who had flown in from the Costa Rican capital San Jose, told Al Jazeera after the final whistle.

“All night people back home, including our families, will be on the streets,” Rodrigues said while celebrating with several of his friends after the game.

The World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Escobar, 40, and her family pose for a photo before the start of the match. The family of four came to Doha from the Costa Rica capital San Jose for the playoff. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Costa Rica previously qualified for five World Cups – 1990, 2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018. New Zealand participated in the tournaments in 1982 and 2010.. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Kiwi fans were outnumbered by the Costa Rican contingent. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Luis Chaves, 58, shown in the centre, came all the way from Costa Rica with his friends to watch the match and cheer for their team in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Fans draped in Costa Rican flags were seen taking pictures with family, friends and locals, while blowing trumpets and playing the drums. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Randall, 46, is a die-hard football fan from Costa Rica who lives in the US. He flew to Qatar with his wife and sons to support his team. "We will come back in November to watch the World Cup." [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
For New Zealand, this was the third straight playoff loss after a defeat to Mexico in 2014 and to Peru four years later. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Thousands of Costa Rican fans descended on to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to cheer for their team. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Despite the early goal, Costa Rica remained unconvincing throughout the match. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Grievin Astorga, 45, and Karol Arias, 40, look happy at the team's performance on Tuesday. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
New Zealand had 66 percent possession during the game but failed to convert that into a goal. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Costa Rica grabbed a spot in Group E, which also includes Germany, Spain and Japan. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Approximately 6,000 Costa Rican fans were present at the game. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Costa Rica v New Zealand - Al Rayyan Stadium, Doha
Costa Rican players celebrating after reaching their third consecutive World Cup. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]