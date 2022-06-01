In Pictures

DR Congo: The world’s most neglected displacement crisis

DR Congo is home to more than 5.5 million internally displaced people, the third highest number in the world.

Marie*, 11, in a displacement camp in the town of Ngote, Ituri. Marie fled her home with her family five months ago. After she contracted an eye infection at the camp, the family had no means to treat the condition until it became so serious that her eye had to be removed. 'We fled when they burnt our houses. The war came and they killed and looted. The future is dark because we have nothing, the future is only day-to-day.' [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
By Jessica Wanless
Published On 1 Jun 2022

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the world’s most neglected displacement crisis, according to a report by the Norwegian Refugee Council.

According to the report released on Wednesday, the DRC is home to more than 5.5 million internally displaced people, the third highest number in the world.

A million other Congolese people have also been forced to flee their country. Food insecurity reached the highest level ever recorded, with 27 million people – a third of the country’s population – going hungry.

The NRC’s annual report on neglected crises is based on three criteria: lack of funding, lack of media attention, and lack of international political and diplomatic initiatives.

The DRC has topped the list for two years now.

“Despite these urgent needs, support to the country is inadequate, and the situation has become a textbook example of neglect,” Jan Egeland, secretary general of the NRC said in the statement.

The aid provided to DR Congo last year equalled less than $1 a week per person in need.

“People inside and outside of Africa with the power to create change are closing their eyes to the waves of brutal and targeted attacks on civilians that shatter communities,” Egeland added.

The aid organisation compared the world’s response in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the support for conflict survivors in the DRC.

“The war in Ukraine has highlighted the immense gap between what is possible when the international community rallies behind a crisis, and the daily reality for the millions of Congolese who continue to suffer in a deafening silence,” the NRC chief said.

* Names in this gallery have been changed for safety reasons

An aerial view of Plaine Savo camp, Djugu territory, Ituri. In February 2022, 59 people were murdered in the camp, home to 24,000 displaced people. These attacks have triggered new waves of mass displacement and plunged already vulnerable populations in to a climate of terror. [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Displaced families at the Plaine Savo camp. Since November 2021, targeted attacks by armed groups against displaced people in Ituri have escalated. Displaced civilians are being maimed and killed at the very place where they sought shelter after seeing their homes destroyed. [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Health worker Nelson* outside a small clinic where he tends to the medical needs of those living in Plaine Savo camp. 'So many of those living here have lost whole families. People find it hard to remain calm after the attack, and so many are traumatised.' [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Damaged shelters at Plaine Savo camp for displaced people. Families living in the camp had already been forced to flee their homes. Now many are having to start from scratch once again. [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
A woman cooks cassava, a filling but not nutritious root, near a church in Djukot, Ituri, where food prices are soaring, partly due to the war in Ukraine. Since March 2022, the cost of sugar and cooking oil has risen by 50 percent, bread by 20 percent and rice by 11 percent, posing a huge challenge in a country experiencing historic levels of hunger. About 2.2 million people in Ituri province are going hungry – a number projected to increase this year. [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Dira* stands outside the church building where she lives in with her two children in Ngote, Ituri. 'We fled when the war reached us and we heard gunshots,' she said. 'Now, if you try to approach our old village you will be killed or chased away. But we have to return to look for vegetables to eat. You have to be quick, and go at night.' [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Children attend lessons at a school at a site for displaced people in Ngote. Today in DR Congo, 7.6 million children aged 5-17 are still out of school. Insecurity and displacement are the main obstacles to their enrolment, despite the country's policy of free primary education. For those who do attend, facilities are often inadequate, and teachers are lacking as many of them are no longer paid. [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Leontine*, her husband and their five children pose in Bule. 'The children can’t go to school any more,' she said. 'We ran out of money. Each month, it was 2000 francs - around $1 - for each child. The world needs to know you cannot be a father or a mother here, how can we care for our children like this? We have access to nothing.' As insecurity and violence persist, there is little hope for children in Ituri province to see a brighter future. [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Anne* teaches displaced children in Ngote. Hunger is also threatening the children’s education in the area, home to large communities displaced by conflict. 'The children I teach have nothing to eat,' she said. 'They arrive at school and easily fall asleep. Some don’t even have shoes to walk to school. Their families work to find food but learning is difficult when they have no strength.' [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Director Rosine* stands outside an NRC-supported school close to Bule. 'All of the students here are displaced. We have to finish lessons around midday to allow time for the children to walk back home. There are about 300 students enrolled here but we are missing about 70 these days. Some of the smaller children are too scared to come out.' [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Displaced communities living in church buildings after having fled the Ituri conflict. Aid workers have said that the humanitarian crisis in DR Congo is receiving little media attention, despite the enormous needs. 'While the war in Europe, legitimately receives major media attention, the tired and terrified looks on the faces of people fleeing violence in Kharkiv, Bucha and Mariupol are the same as those in Ituri and Kivu provinces,' said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the NRC. [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]
Lala displacement camp in Djugu territory, Ituri. The needs far exceed international donor commitments to support the humanitarian response, the NRC said. Only 44 per cent of the $2bn required to meet their needs was received last year. [Hugh Kinsella Cunningham/NRC]