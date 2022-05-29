In Pictures

Tensions high as far-right Israelis march in East Jerusalem

Thousands of ultra-nationalist Jewish crowds march in occupied East Jerusalem chanting ‘Death to Arabs’.

Israelis wave national flags in front of Damascus Gate in occupied East Jerusalem, with the Al-Aqsa Mosque dome showing in the background.
Far-right Israelis marched through the old city to celebrate Israel's illegal occupation of East Jerusalem [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Published On 29 May 2022

Ultra-nationalist Jewish crowds have marched through Jerusalem’s Old City to celebrate Israel’s illegal occupation of East Jerusalem, chanting slogans such as “Death to Arabs”.

Thousands of marchers who outnumbered Israeli security forces deployed to control the crowds, entered the Old City.

The annual so-called flag march came after the far-right Israelis stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – Islam’s third holiest site – in violation of the status quo. Jewish prayers are prohibited at the compound, where Jews believe the biblical temple once stood.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, including the Old City, in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed it in a move never recognised internationally.

The Palestinians, who seek East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state, fear the Israeli march and storming of Al-Aqsa is a plot to take over or divide the area.

Israel denies such claims, saying it remains committed to the status quo.

In the occupied Palestinian territory, people protested against the march, burning Israeli flags and in many cases leading to confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. Dozens of Palestinians have been arrested and more than 100 have been injured.

Far-right Israelis march with flags at the Damascus Gate of the old city of Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israelis dance and sing while they hold Israeli national flags by Damascus Gate
Israelis dance and sing while they hold Israeli national flags by Damascus Gate to Jerusalem's old city. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
A Palestinian woman reacted to the march by unfurling the Palestinian flag.
A Palestinian woman waves a Palestinian flag as she protests against the Israeli celebration of the annexation of East Jerusalem that was never recognised by the international community. [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu]
Israeli border guards carry a detained man wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh
Israeli border guards arrest a Palestinian man during the Israeli 'flags march'. Al Jazeera's Imran Khan said that Israeli forces, however, did not stop the Jewish crowd from the march despite fears of confrontations. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Members of Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian protester near Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's Old City.
Members of Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian protester near Damascus Gate outside Jerusalem's old city. The Israeli forces did not prevent the storming of the Al-Aqsa compound by the far-right Jewish groups. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]
A protester draped in a Palestinian flag demonstrates to denounce the annual "flag march" through the occupied East Jerusalem
A protester draped in a Palestinian flag looks on as Palestinians protest against the flag march and the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A member of Israeli forces is seen in Hebron in occupied West Bank.
A member of Israeli forces takes aim during a protest by Palestinians in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Palestinians run from Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank .
Palestinians take cover from Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Israeli border guards take aim during clashes with Palestinian protesters.
Israeli border guards take aim as Palestinian protesters gather at the Israeli-controlled Hawara checkpoint near Nablus. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A wounded Palestinian is carried amid clashes with Israeli forces during a protest over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, near the Israeli settlement of Beit El in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
A wounded Palestinian is carried after Israeli forces fired rubber bullets at protesters near the Israeli settlement of Beit El. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Palestinians and Jewish youths clash in Jerusalem's Old City
Jewish crowd chanted racist slogans against Palestinians which led to a confrontation in the old city. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Palestinian holds a Palestinian flag during a protest in Nablus, occupied West Bank.
A Palestinian holds a flag during a protest over tensions in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, at Hawara checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Raneen Sawafta/Reuters]