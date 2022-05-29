In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Chaos as Liverpool fans enter Champions League final

French police fired tear gas at frustrated Liverpool supporters waiting in long lines to get into the stadium in Paris.

Liverpool fans after the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at a fan park in Paris
Liverpool fans after the Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at a fan park in Paris on Saturday [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
Published On 29 May 2022

Riot police fired tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters forced to endure long waits to get into the Champions League final against Real Madrid as chaos erupted outside the Stade de France in Paris.

UEFA and French authorities blamed overcrowding at turnstiles on people trying to access the stadium with fake tickets on Saturday.

The match was delayed for 37 minutes and kicked off as security officers still struggled with the flow of angry supporters into the Stade de France. Liverpool eventually lost 1-0 to Real Madrid.

UEFA said there were thousands of ticketless fans trying to gain access to the 80,000-plus capacity French national stadium, but it did not identify where they were from.

Angry Liverpool fans held in the lines were seen hanging onto railings and heard shouting: “Let us in. We’ve got tickets.”

Liverpool said it was “hugely disappointed” with the security issues experienced by its fans.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said stadium stewards were assaulted by fans who forced their way in without tickets or with counterfeit tickets.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra tweeted: “Violence has no place in the stadiums.”

There was anger on the Liverpool squad after losing the final.

“Pretty much all of our families were affected,” Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said. “Obviously my tickets were through the club and somehow somebody told one of my mates that he’s got a fake ticket, which I can assure you definitely wasn’t because it was obviously through me.

“So then obviously the French police decided to throw tear gas on fans and families. It’s not been well-organised.”

Liverpool supporter Colm Lacey said he saw “children crying, people trapped” outside the entrances.

“People started jumping the queue, then they ripped the gate open and then there was a push,” Lacey said.

Liverpool supporters light flares during the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris
Jeers rang out inside the stadium as supporters endured long queues with the match eventually starting at 9:37pm (07:37 GMT). [Petr David Josek/AP Photo]
Advertisement
The display announces delay of the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris
About 15 minutes before the scheduled kickoff at 9pm local time (07:00 GMT) an announcement was made that there would be a delay, blaming the late arrival of fans to the stadium. [Petr David Josek/AP Photo]
Liverpool supporters react as Real Madrid win the Champions League Final at the fan park in Paris
Dozens forced their way into the stadium and others outside, including children, were tear-gassed by police. [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
Riot police watch Liverpool fans during the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris
Police officers with batons and riot shields ran from gate to gate to prevent pockets of fans from forcing their way into the stadium without showing tickets. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo]
Liverpool fans light flares prior to the start of the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris
Liverpool fans light flares prior to the start of the Champions League final. [Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo]
Riot police watch Liverpool fans after the Champions League final soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at a fan park in Paris
Riot police stormed the stadium while others charged at people trying to knock down the stadium's gates. [Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo]
Advertisement
Liverpool fans look dejected as Real Madrid win the Champions League Final
European football's governing body UEFA issued a statement blaming fake tickets for causing problems at the entrance. [Kevin Coombs/AP Photo]
A Liverpool FC's supporter holds a flare near Place de la Nation in Paris.
Liverpool supporters gather near Place de la Nation in Paris. [Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP]
Liverpool supporters react as they watch the UEFA Champions League final [Oli Scarff/AFP]