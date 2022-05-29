In Pictures

Torrential rains and flooding kill dozens in Brazil

At least 34 people have been killed after heavy rains caused landslides in the northeastern state of Pernambuco.

Landslide that destroyed houses in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State
A landslide destroyed houses in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood of Recife, the capital of Pernambuco State [Diego Nigro/Recife City Hall via AFP]
Published On 29 May 2022

Torrential rains have triggered flooding in Brazil’s northeastern Pernambuco state killing at least 34 people in the past few days, according to the latest official update.

The most dramatic event occurred early on Saturday morning when 19 people died in a major landslide in the Jardim Monteverde community, on the border between state capital Recife and the municipality of Jaboatao dos Guararapes.

The heavy rains have also forced almost 1,000 people to flee their homes due to the flooding and landslides.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in a tweet, expressed his “sorrow and solidarity to the victims of this sad disaster” and said his government will do everything possible “to alleviate the suffering”.

He added that teams from the armed forces, the ministry of defence and the ministry of citizenship are being deployed “to assist in relief operations and provide the necessary aid to affected families”.

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) maintained its “red alert” through Sunday in Pernambuco, its highest level of warning for flooding and landslides.

A woman passing by a house destroyed by a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde.
A woman passing by a house destroyed by a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde. [Diego Nigro/Recife City Hall via AFP]
Residents and rescue workers walking amid the debris of a landslide that destroyed several houses in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, on May 28, 2022.
Torrential rains that have plagued Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state since Tuesday have left at least 34 dead. [Diego Nigro/Recife City Hall via AFP]
Residents and rescue workers remove debris during a rescue mission in the community Jardim Monte Verde.
Residents and rescue workers remove debris during a rescue mission in the community Jardim Monte Verde. [Diego Nigro/Recife City Hall via AFP]
Residents looking at rescue workers going through the debris near personal belongings recovered from the mud, after a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde.
Residents looking at rescue workers going through the debris near personal belongings recovered from the mud, after a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde. [Diego Nigro/Recife City Hall via AFP]
People looking at the destruction caused by a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, on May 28, 2022.
The heavy rains have also forced almost 1,000 people to flee their homes due to the flooding and landslides. [Diego Nigro/Recife City Hall via AFP]
Rescue workers removing the corpse of a victim from a highly populated area destroyed by a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, on May 28, 2022.
Rescue workers remove the body of a victim from a highly populated area destroyed by a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde. [Diego Nigro/Recife City Hall via AFP]
Firefighters working after a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil, on May 28, 2022.
Firefighters working after a landslide in the community Jardim Monte Verde. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) maintained its "red alert" through Sunday in Pernambuco, its highest level of warning for flooding and landslides. [Diego Nigro/Recife City Hall via AFP]