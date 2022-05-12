In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: State service in Ramallah for Shireen Abu Akleh

The experienced and well-known Al Jazeera TV correspondent was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin on Wednesday.

The body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh arrived at the presidential compound in Ramallah on Thursday where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas took part in a memorial ceremony [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Published On 12 May 2022

The body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh arrived at the presidential compound in Ramallah on Thursday, where Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas took part in a memorial ceremony.

“We hold the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for killing her, and they cannot hide the truth with this crime. And this crime should not go unpunished, and we point out that we have refused and rejected the joint investigation with the Israeli authorities because they are the ones who committed the crime,” Abbas said.

The veteran Al Jazeera journalist, one of the satellite channel’s best-known reporters, was shot and killed Wednesday by Israeli forces while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Abu Akleh’s death could draw new scrutiny to Israel’s military justice system, which is being examined as part of a war crimes probe conducted by the International Criminal Court. It also threatened to further strain often-rocky relations between the army and the international media.

Abu Akleh, 51, was a respected and familiar face in the Middle East, known for her coverage on Al Jazeera Arabic of the harsh realities of Israel’s open-ended military occupation of the Palestinian territory, now in its 55th year. She was widely recognised in the West Bank and was also a United States citizen.

Palestinians attend a state service for veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the presidential headquarters in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. [Abbas Momani/AFP]
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas bids farewell to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
The veteran Al Jazeera journalist was one of the satellite channel’s best-known reporters. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Her death reverberated across the region. Arab governments condemned the killing. [Abbas Momani/AFP]
Young Palestinians described Abu Akleh, 51, as an inspiration, especially to women, many of whom were motivated to pursue journalism because of her. [Abbas Momani/AFP]
Colleagues embrace each other as they bid farewell to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest and was standing with other journalists when she was killed. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Members of the media attend the farewell to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
The head of the medicine department at al-Najah University in Nablus confirmed that Abu Akleh was shot in the head. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Palestinians bid farewell to Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Later on Thursday, a procession will take the body for burial in Jerusalem, where Abu Akleh was born. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]