Photos: Two killed, eight wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Published On 7 Apr 2022

At least two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv on Thursday night in an area with several bars and restaurants packed with people, Israeli medics said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv. It said it had evacuated six people to a nearby hospital, three of whom were in serious or critical condition.

The nearby Ichilov hospital said two people had died and that it was treating another eight people who were wounded.

At least one shooting took place on Dizengoff Street, a central thoroughfare and popular weekend hangout. Police urged people to avoid the area.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Tensions have been high after a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants killed 11 people just ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, which began nearly a week ago.

Last year, protests and clashes during Ramadan ignited an 11-day Gaza war.

Israeli security forces search for assailants near the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
An injured man is rushed into hospital following an incident in Tel Aviv. [Gideon Markowicz/Reuters]
Israeli security and rescue personnel work by the entrance to a restaurant following an incident in Tel Aviv. [Moti Milrod/Reuters]
First responders tend to a woman in the aftermath of a shooting attack at a cafe. [Jack Guez/AFP]
An injured victim is treated upon arrival at Ichilov hospital near Israel's Mediterranean coast. [Gideon Markowicz/AFP]
Israeli police inspect the scene of a shooting attack in Tel Aviv. [Ariel Schalit/AP Photo]
Police and forensics experts arrive at the scene in the aftermath of a shooting attack in Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]
First responders arrive at the scene of a shooting attack at a cafe in Dizengoff Street. [Jack Guez/AFP]
Police arrive at the scene after a shooting attack in Dizengoff Street in the centre of Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv. [Jack Guez/AFP]