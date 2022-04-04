Photos: Muslims in India capital break fast at iconic Jama Masjid

Thousands of Indian Muslims gathered on Sunday at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid to break their Ramadan fasts on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the country.

Families and groups of friends sat down on the grounds of the Mughal-era mosque as a call to prayer marked the time for “Iftar”, the breaking of the daily fast.

During Ramadan, faithful Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and the holy month culminates in the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Festivals and religious gatherings in India have been limited due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020.

Restrictions have now been lifted and the number of virus cases and deaths remain very low.

“I am feeling really happy. I have come to Jama Masjid after many years and it feels great to be here with my friends,” said local resident Rayan Sheikh.