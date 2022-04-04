In Pictures

Photos: Muslims in India capital break fast at iconic Jama Masjid

Hundreds of Muslims gather at Delhi’s sprawling Mughal-era mosque on nation’s first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslim devotees break their fast at the Jama Masjid Mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan
Muslim devotees break their fast at the Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi. [Money Sharma/AFP]
Published On 4 Apr 2022

Thousands of Indian Muslims gathered on Sunday at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid to break their Ramadan fasts on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the country.

Families and groups of friends sat down on the grounds of the Mughal-era mosque as a call to prayer marked the time for “Iftar”, the breaking of the daily fast.

During Ramadan, faithful Muslims fast from dawn to dusk and the holy month culminates in the festival of Eid al-Fitr.

Festivals and religious gatherings in India have been limited due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020.

Restrictions have now been lifted and the number of virus cases and deaths remain very low.

“I am feeling really happy. I have come to Jama Masjid after many years and it feels great to be here with my friends,” said local resident Rayan Sheikh.

People buy dates from a roadside vendor
People buy dates from a roadside vendor near the Jama Masjid. [Money Sharma/AFP]
A woman takes a selfie with her child
A woman takes a selfie with her child before breaking her fast. [Money Sharma/AFP]
Indian Muslims wait to break their fast
Indian Muslims wait to break their fast at the Mughal-era mosque. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Muslim devotees break their fast
Muslim devotees break their fast at the Jama Masjid. [Money Sharma/AFP]
Indian Muslims wait to break their fast
A family breaking fast at Jama Masjid in the Indian capital. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
An Indian Muslim woman prays next to her child
A woman prays next to her child after breaking fast at the mosque. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]
Indian Muslims wait to break their fast on the first day of the holy
Indian Muslims wait to break their fast at Delhi's Jama Masjid. [Manish Swarup/AP Photo]