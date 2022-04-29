In Pictures

Gallery

Searching for solutions in Madagascar’s hunger-struck south

Local residents are trying to make the population more resilient during prolonged periods of food shortage.

Five-month old Berto, who is suffering from complications from acute malnutrition, is fed therapeutic milk by his grandmother, Lalandy, in Ambovombe’s hospital in Androy region, Madagascar. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 29 Apr 2022

Androy Region, Madagascar – In a ward for children with complications from acute malnutrition, Lalandy held her grandson, Berto. The infant’s thin arm rested on hers.

A nurse at the hospital in Ambovombe, the capital of Madagascar’s southernmost province, charted the five-month-old’s height-to-weight ratio, watching the line progressively rise after days of treatment with therapeutic milk.

Lalandy said she sold her last valuables to bring her grandson to the hospital from their home in Bekily about 200km (124 miles) away. His mother had died in childbirth, and the ongoing crisis of hunger in Madagascar’s sprawling 111sq km (43 sq miles) Grand Sud region encompassing Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana, has caused him to shed a lot of weight.

“I didn’t even think that he will live,” she said. “I just brought him here by having hope.”

Decades of poverty and underdevelopment, combined with a prolonged drought and rising temperatures, drove 1.6 million people in the Grand Sud into food insecurity last year.

The situation has brought back attention to the effects of climate change on the island of about 30 million people.

An influx of humanitarian aid helped to avert catastrophe, but at least 1.1 million people remain acutely food insecure. As of February, children five years old and below faced emergency levels of malnutrition in 13 percent of the region’s districts, according to UNICEF.

The Famine Early Warning System monitor has warned that low harvests in May, coupled with a reduction in aid funding, could see crisis levels return (PDF) to the region this June. Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked a global food crisis that threatens regions across the world reliant on aid.

Still, several residents have taken leading roles in a number of resilience projects they hope will help protect the population from future hardship.

In Sampona commune, Raherinidamy Dominique Firmando trains farmers from 25 households on techniques that – when coupled with high-quality seeds – have been shown to make crops more resilient to the harsh conditions of the area, which include not only low rain but regular sand storms spurred by deforestation.

Firmando said 10 other training groups, each consisting of 25 households, are active in the area. The programme is supported by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which plans to further expand the network of information sharing.

Meanwhile, Sailambo is overseeing her high-schooler nephew Yves’s project in her ancestral village of Erada in the commune of Beagnatara.

They grow baby acacia trees in crescent-shaped ditches, a technique that can help to capture water, restore moisture to the ground, and prevent erosion of the soil.

“Even though the trees will take time to grow, I have hope that the famine will be solved,” she said.

Vilisoa travelled miles to bring her six-month-old son, Manda, to Ambovombe hospital, where he is being treated for complications from acute malnutrition. She said the journey means her other five children will have to search for food without her. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
A nurse mixes therapeutic milk at the hospital in Ambovombe. An analysis by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said a total of 309,000 children are expected to face acute malnutrition in southern Madagascar between November 2021 and August 2022, with 60,000 projected to face severe acute malnutrition. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Residents walk along a road leading to the provincial capital of Androy region. Observers say decades of underdevelopment have contributed to the current hunger crisis. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Fourteen-year-old Manampe watches over his uncle’s Zebu cattle in Androy region, Madagascar. He said his family moved to the town of Amboasary to beg for food at the peak of the crisis last year. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Sambo, the chief of Berenty village in Anosy region, said the crops for the year had been destroyed by Cyclone Emnati, which tore through the region in February. While the cyclone brought a short period of intense rains, the overall rainfall for the season remained below normal levels. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Berenty village resident Selambo, 50, says she often forages for food or begs when humanitarian aid is not enough. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
It is an 8km (5 miles) walk for Sija and her grandson from their home to the nearest water point in the village of Ambory in Androy region. The 59-year-old said access to water is the biggest challenge facing her village. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera English]
Sija and her grandson said the water from the nearest water point near the village of Ambory in Androy region is slightly salted and best suited for Zebu cattle, but they drink it when they have no other choice. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Residents of Androy region gather for a government aid distribution event in the Maraoalomainte commune. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
A woman holds a spade and seeds she received at a government aid distribution event in the Maraoalomainte commune in Androy region, Madagascar. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
A mother shows her son’s stomach, distended from malnutrition in the village of Erada in the commune of Beagnatara. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Sailambo oversees a project to combat desertification and restore moisture to the ground in Erada village in the Beagnatara commune. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Sailambo instructs villagers on how best to manage a project to prevent desertification in Erada village. She says she wants to inspire more women to take leadership roles. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Raherinidamy Dominique Firmando displays techniques he shares with farmers as part of a training programme to make crops more resilient to the harsh conditions in the Sampona commune, Anosy region, Madagascar. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]