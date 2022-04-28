In Pictures

Photos: ‘250,000’ attend Laylat al-Qadr prayers at Al-Aqsa

Palestinians pray during Laylat al-Qadr in the holy month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 28 Apr 2022

Islamic authorities in Jerusalem say 250,000 people gathered to attend prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Laylat al-Qadr, as the holy month of Ramadan continues.

The faithful congregated at the mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites, on Wednesday evening, close to the golden-topped Dome of the Rock. Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven from the site.

Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, is believed by Muslims to be the night the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Laylat al-Qadr is said to fall on one of the odd nights of the last 10 days of Ramadan, with the exact night unknown, although it is commonly believed to be the 27th.

Worshippers gathered amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Palestinians following a string of deadly attacks inside Israel, arrest raids in the West Bank and attacks by Israeli police on Palestinians at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

No incidents were reported on Wednesday night.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount. They predominantly worship at the Wailing Wall, also known as the Buraq Wall in Arabic.

Palestinians arrive in large numbers at the Israeli-controlled Qalandia checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, on their way to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Laylat al-Qadr. [Abbas Momani/AFP]
A member of the Israeli security forces stands guard as Palestinians arrive in large numbers at the Qalandia checkpoint. [Abbas Momani/AFP]
Thousands of Israeli forces were deployed to Jerusalem’s Old City ahead of the prayers on Wednesday. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Palestinians pray on Laylat al-Qadr at Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem's Old City. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, is typically marked on the 27th night of the holy month of Ramadan. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Laylat Al Qadr is commemorated as the night the Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Quran. [Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo]