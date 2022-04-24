In Pictures

Christians celebrate ‘Holy Fire’ ceremony in tense Jerusalem

Saturday’s ceremony comes against a backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance.

Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during the "Holy Fire" ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Published On 24 Apr 2022

Thousands of Christians have celebrated the traditional “Holy Fire” ceremony of blazing candles at the Holy Sepulchre church, Christianity’s holiest site in Jerusalem, to mark the eve of Orthodox Easter.

Saturday’s ceremony comes against a backdrop of rising tensions with Israel, which imposed new restrictions on attendance this year that it said were needed for safety. Coronavirus constraints had severely limited attendance on the past two occasions.

This year major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays have converged against a backdrop of Israeli-Palestinian violence. More than 150 Palestinians have been injured in the Israeli raid of Al-Aqsa compound – Islam’s third holiest site.

This year, joyous, shouting faithful crowded together unmasked, holding aloft wads of thin candles bound together to produce thick orange flames that danced inside the darkened Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The church is built on the site where according to Christian tradition Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected.

Israel’s foreign ministry gave a crowd estimate of thousands, who celebrated in a tense Jerusalem in the wake of Israeli soldiers attacking worshippers at Al-Aqsa compound on a near-daily basis.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the rest of the Old City lies in East Jerusalem, occupied and later annexed by Israel following the Six-Day War of 1967.

The Greek Orthodox, Armenian and Roman Catholic denominations share custody of the church.

Christians made up more than 18 percent of the population of Palestine when Israel was founded in 1948, but now form less than two percent, mostly Orthodox.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III holds candles as Christians gather around the Edicule
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III holds candles as Christians gather around the Edicule. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Worshippers light their candles from an Orthodox priest in the courtyard of Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church
Worshippers light their candles from an Orthodox priest in the courtyard of Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Christians gather around the Edicule
Christians gather around the Edicule at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims gather ahead of a ceremony of the "Holy Fire" at the Deir Al-Sultan Monastery on the roof of the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem's Old City
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims gather ahead of a ceremony of the "Holy Fire" at the Deir Al-Sultan Monastery on the roof of the Holy Sepulchre Church. [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian pilgrims hold candles during a ceremony of the "Holy Fire" at the Deir Al-Sultan Monastery. [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
A worshipper shows her lit candles
A worshipper holds her lit candles in the courtyard of Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre church. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Worshippers hold lit candles
Worshippers hold lit candles as they gather around the Edicule. [Hazem Bader/AFP]