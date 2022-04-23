In Pictures

Photos: The 3-2-1 sports museum opens its doors in Qatar

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The museum comprises two buildings: a main structure that follows the arc of the Khalifa Stadium and an attached round access building inspired by the Olympic rings. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi
Published On 23 Apr 2022

Comprising seven gallery spaces housing objects from around the world, the 19,000-square-metre (204,514-square-foot) 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum has opened its doors next to Khalifa Stadium in the capital, Doha.

A member of the Olympic Museums Network (OMN), 3-2-1, designed by Spanish architect Joan Sibina, is one of the largest museums of its kind.

“The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum comes after Qatar’s outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics and just before we host the World Cup,” said Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM).

“Culture and sports are two sides of the same coin, and there is no better time to celebrate our nation’s investments in both.”

The museum contains objects from the origins of sports to the present day, and is located on the side of Qatar’s national stadium which is also one of the eight venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The Museum delivers a multi-layered educational narrative that combines a comprehensive collection with state-of-the-art technology and documents the significance of sports in Qatar,” QM said in a press release.

3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
'A Global History of Sport' gallery is a journey through the history of sports across the globe from ancient to modern times. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The gallery includes nearly 100 objects and reproductions, ranging from the 8th century BC to the early 20th century. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Wooden clubs used in an athletic ritual evolved from the ancient practice of Pahlevani, or Varzesh-e bastani, deeply rooted in Iranian history and art. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
'A Global History of Sport' gallery is organised into geographic and thematic sections. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
It is focused on different historical periods in Europe, Asia and Oceania, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The ball used in the 1888 English FA Cup Final on display in 'A Global History of Sport' gallery. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
An Asia and Oceania exhibition area in 'A Global History of Sport' gallery. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The evolution of archery from hunting to equestrian display in 'A Global History of Sport' gallery. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is 'one of the world’s most innovative and technologically advanced museums dedicated to sports', according to Qatar Museums. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The museum offers an inspiring interactive journey through the history and legacy of sports around the globe and the Olympic Games. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
'Olympics' takes visitors from the ancient Olympic Games through to the birth of the modern Olympics and their significance today. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
'The Hall of Athletes' celebrates sporting heroes from around the world. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Across three floors, 'The Hall of Athletes' profiles 90 athletes from across the world and the 20th and 21st centuries, representing a wide range of international sports. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
'The Hall of Athletes' welcomes visitors to meet heroes, old and new, and be inspired and amazed by their journeys and achievements. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
The 'Activation Zone' promotes physical activity across Qatar and encourages the adoption of healthy and active lifestyles. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]