Photos: The 3-2-1 sports museum opens its doors in Qatar

Comprising seven gallery spaces housing objects from around the world, the 19,000-square-metre (204,514-square-foot) 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum has opened its doors next to Khalifa Stadium in the capital, Doha.

A member of the Olympic Museums Network (OMN), 3-2-1, designed by Spanish architect Joan Sibina, is one of the largest museums of its kind.

“The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum comes after Qatar’s outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics and just before we host the World Cup,” said Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM).

“Culture and sports are two sides of the same coin, and there is no better time to celebrate our nation’s investments in both.”

The museum contains objects from the origins of sports to the present day, and is located on the side of Qatar’s national stadium which is also one of the eight venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The Museum delivers a multi-layered educational narrative that combines a comprehensive collection with state-of-the-art technology and documents the significance of sports in Qatar,” QM said in a press release.