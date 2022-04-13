In Pictures

Photos: Bearing the brunt of extreme storms in Madagascar

The World Weather Attribution Network says tropical storms and cyclones have been made more intense by climate change.

Eleven-year-old Arlyn crosses a waterway in a small boat
Eleven-year-old Arlyn crosses a waterway in a small boat below a destroyed bridge in southeastern Madagascar. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 13 Apr 2022

Mananjary, Madagascar – In 2022 alone, Madagascar, an island nation off the coast of southeast Africa, has already been hit by five major storms.

Residents of the island’s southeast coast, which found itself in the direct path of two cyclones – Batisrai and Emnati – in February, are still reeling from the destruction left behind. Many have been rendered homeless or have lost their livelihoods.

On Tuesday, the World Weather Attribution Network, which compares rainfall patterns under today’s climate to that of the pre-industrial area, said the storms’ downpour “was made more intense by climate change”.

It added that “episodes of extreme rainfall such as these have become more frequent” in Madagascar, a country of about 30 million people.

During this cyclone season, at least 46,000 residences, 73 health centres, and 2,500 school rooms were destroyed or damaged. At least 205 people were killed and more than 145,000 people were displaced, according to the Assessment Capacities Project (ACAPS).

At least 470,000 residents remain in urgent need of food assistance in the southeastern regions of Vatovavy, Fitovinany, and Atsimo Atsinanana, according to the World Food Programme.

Approximately 60,000 hectares (148263 acres)  of rice paddies were also flooded across the storm-hit regions, with the WFP estimating that up to 90 percent of crops were destroyed in some areas ahead of the upcoming harvest in May.

Friederike Otto, of the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, said: “Again, we are seeing how the people with the least responsibility for climate change are bearing the brunt of the impacts”.

In the coastal city of Mananjary, Al Jazeera met residents living in a tent provided by UNICEF on a lot near a beach. There was stagnant water on the floor and approximately 200 people, who cram into the structure to sleep, complained of rashes and feared other illnesses.

The district hospital in the city lost its roof during Cyclone Batistrai, which hit the area on February 5, rendering its surgery, radiology, maternity and paediatric wards unusable.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF, Médicins Sans Frontières) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have been offering health care in tents on-site, and plan to launch a rehabilitation programme at the end of April.

Further south, near the city of Manakara, villagers who grow cash crops like cloves, lychee, breadfruit, and vanilla in the hills said these have been destroyed in the wind and rains. They have taken to eating the bitter Polynesian arrowroot tuber, a plant known locally as tavolo.

In Farafangana, about 400 residents crowd into a local public house in the city’s market to sleep. Bao Angeline spends the day looking for work as a clothes washer. She is trying to rebuild her house one plank of wood at a time.

“I have to wait [to find] money to rebuild this house,” she told Al Jazeera. “I am not rich at all.”

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects an increase in cyclone wind speeds and precipitation in Madagascar, in the coming years amid rising global temperatures.

Menja shows a scaly rash on his daughter’s head
A scaly rash appeared on Menja's daughter’s head when the family began living in a tent in Mananjary after Cyclone Batsirai. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
The district hospital in Mananjary
The district hospital in Mananjary lost its roof during Cyclone Batsirai. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
28-year-old Meralda gives birth
Twenty-eight-year-old Meralda gives birth in a UNFPA tent outside the destroyed district hospital in Mananjary. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Rain falls inside of a pediatric ward
Rain falls inside a paediatric ward at the district hospital in Mananjary, destroyed by Cyclone Batsirai. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
People displaced by Cyclone Batsirai gather in a flooded tent in Mananjary
People displaced by Cyclone Batsirai gather in a flooded tent in Mananjary. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Children play in a public house in Farafangana
Children play in a Farafangana public house, where about 400 people displaced during the cyclone season, sleep every night. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
The chief of a district in Manakara surveys cyclone damage
The chief of a district in Manakara surveys cyclone damage. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Rasoanasy, the resident of a fishing district in Manakara
Rasoanasy, a resident of a fishing district in Manakara, stands in her mother’s damaged home following cyclone Batsirai. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera English]
Men rebuild a home
Men rebuild a home in a fishing district in Manakara. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
A woman stands next to a structure destroyed by Cyclone Batisrai
A woman stands next to a structure destroyed by Cyclone Batsirai in the fishing district of Manakara. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
fishing district in Manakara
Many residents of a fishing district in Manakara say they have been unable to earn the money needed to rebuild their homes following Cyclone Batsirai. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Bernamo stands next to a lychee tree
Bernamo stands next to a lychee tree in a hill settlement near Manakara. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Nirina shows the tuber of a tavolo root
Nirina shows a tavolo root, which residents have been eating in wake of Cyclone Batsirai. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Bernamo shows a clove that survived the storms
Bernamo shows a clove that survived the storms in a hill settlement near Manakara. Most of his cash crops were destroyed during the cyclone season. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
Residents cross a bridge destroyed by Cyclone Batisrai
Residents cross a bridge destroyed by Cyclone Batsirai near the commune of Vohitrindry. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]