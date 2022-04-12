In Pictures

Photos: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway train, 16 injured

Police have launched a manhunt for the shooter, but said the incident was not being investigated as an act of ‘terrorism’.

Mass casualty shootings happen with relative frequency in the United States, where firearms are involved in approximately 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
12 Apr 2022

A gunman in a construction vest donned a gas mask, set off a smoke canister on a New York City rush-hour subway train and shot at least 10 people Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooter was at large and described as dangerous after leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform while others ran screaming.

Five people were in critical condition but expected to survive. At least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack that began on a subway train that pulled into the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighbourhood.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the attack was not being investigated as “terrorism”, but that she was “not ruling out anything”. The shooter has not been identified and the motive remains unknown.

“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a giant billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.

The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of attacks. The shooting left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation’s busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighbourhood predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities and about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street from the station, were locked down with students sheltering in place, as police hunted for the suspect.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Shootings in New York City have risen this year, and the uptick in violent gun crime has been a central focus for Mayor Eric Adams since he took office in January. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Through April 3, shooting incidents rose to 296 from 260 during the same period last year, according to police statistics. [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell told a press conference the suspected gunman put on a gas mask just as the train was arriving at 36th Street station. [John Minchillo/AP Photo]
Verified video footage posted on social media showed the train pulling into the 36th Street station, and smoke billowing out the doors as passengers rushed off, some apparently injured. [Will B Wylde via AP]
The city fire department said that in addition to the 10 suffering from gunshot injuries, six other people were wounded as panicked passengers fled the smoke-filled train, which pulled up to the platform moments after the shooting. [David Dee Delgado/Getty Images/AFP]
New York and federal officials converged in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, where the subway shooting occurred. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Police and security officers patrol Manhattan subways after a shooting on a train in Brooklyn. [Jeenah Moon/Reuters]
Officers with bomb-sniffing dogs look over the area after a shooting on a subway train. [Kevin Hagen/AP Photo]