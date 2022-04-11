Photos: Anger on Pakistan’s streets as Imran Khan is dismissed

Tens of thousands of supporters of deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have marched in cities across the country, saying they want him back in power.

Khan, 69, was dismissed in the early hours of Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote, paving the way for him to be replaced by a politician from the opposition alliance.

Waving large flags of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and shouting slogans, people held rallies in capital Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and other cities after ending their dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fast.

The youth, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds.

In Karachi, more than 20,000 people shouted slogans promising Khan’s return to power.

In Islamabad, the lights from thousands of supporters lit up the night sky as Khan made his way through the crowd atop a brightly coloured truck.

“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history,” Khan tweeted.