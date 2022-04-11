In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: Anger on Pakistan’s streets as Imran Khan is dismissed

Tens of thousands of people march in several cities, pledging support for the cricketer-turned-politician.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan chant slogans during a protest in capital Islamabad. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Published On 11 Apr 2022

Tens of thousands of supporters of deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have marched in cities across the country, saying they want him back in power.

Khan, 69, was dismissed in the early hours of Sunday after losing a no-confidence vote, paving the way for him to be replaced by a politician from the opposition alliance.

Waving large flags of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and shouting slogans, people held rallies in capital Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and other cities after ending their dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fast.

The youth, who make up the backbone of Khan’s supporters, dominated the crowds.

In Karachi, more than 20,000 people shouted slogans promising Khan’s return to power.

In Islamabad, the lights from thousands of supporters lit up the night sky as Khan made his way through the crowd atop a brightly coloured truck.

“Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history,” Khan tweeted.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party
People rally in support of Khan in Islamabad, accusing the United States of orchestrating the removal of the cricketer-turned-politician. [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party
Imran Khan's supporters rally in the Arabian Sea port city of Karachi. Khan's removal came amid his cooling relations with the powerful military and an economy struggling with high inflation and a plummeting Pakistani rupee. [Reuters]
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party
The opposition parties have charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]
Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan
Khan has claimed the US worked behind the scenes to bring his government down. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
A supporter of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
A supporter of Imran Khan takes part in a rally in Lahore. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]
Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
Supporters of former Imran Khan take part in a rally to condemn the removal of their leader's government in Lahore. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party
People rally in support of Khan in Islamabad. 'Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history,' Khan tweeted. [Muhammed Semih Uğurlu/Anadolu Agency]