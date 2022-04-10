Photos: The rise and fall of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been removed from the prime minister’s office in Pakistan after a no-confidence motion against him succeeded in parliament.

The cricketer-turned-politician took charge as the country’s 19th prime minister in August 2018.

His centre-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party promised a “new” Pakistan, assuring supporters to fight corruption, bolster the crippling economy and pursue an independent foreign policy.

But, critics say, he failed to keep his promises, and the opposition gained momentum to bring down his government.

Still, many see him as a saviour of the common man in the roles of a cricketer, philanthropist and politician.

Born in 1952 in the northeastern city of Lahore, he won the only 50-over cricket World Cup for Pakistan in 1992, making him a hero to the young generation of Pakistan at the time.

Four years later, Khan joined politics.