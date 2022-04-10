In Pictures

Gallery

Photos: The rise and fall of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The former cricket star has been ousted after a no-confidence motion against him in parliament.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad
The cricketer-turned-politician took charge as the country's 19th prime minister in August 2018. [Saiyna Bashir/Reuters]
Published On 10 Apr 2022

Imran Khan has been removed from the prime minister’s office in Pakistan after a no-confidence motion against him succeeded in parliament.

The cricketer-turned-politician took charge as the country’s 19th prime minister in August 2018.

His centre-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party promised a “new” Pakistan, assuring supporters to fight corruption, bolster the crippling economy and pursue an independent foreign policy.

But, critics say, he failed to keep his promises, and the opposition gained momentum to bring down his government.

Still, many see him as a saviour of the common man in the roles of a cricketer, philanthropist and politician.

Born in 1952 in the northeastern city of Lahore, he won the only 50-over cricket World Cup for Pakistan in 1992, making him a hero to the young generation of Pakistan at the time.

Four years later, Khan joined politics.

25 Mar 1992: Imran Khan of Pakistan celebrates after taking the wicket of Richard Illingworth of England to win the World Cup Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
Imran Khan of Pakistan celebrates after taking the wicket to seal Pakistan's World Cup triumph in 1992. The win made him a hero to Pakistan's youth. [Joe Mann /Allsport/Getty]
Advertisement
Princess Diana (L) is given a tour of Imran Khan's (R) charity cancer hospital in Lahore with Khan's wife Jemima (C)
Princess Diana, left, is given a tour of Khan's, right, charity cancer hospital in Lahore with Khan's wife at the time, Jemima, centre, on May 24, 1997. The couple divorced in 2004 after nine years of marriage and two children. [AFP]
Pakistani cricket-legend Imran Khan (C) leads a small rally during his door-to-door election campaign in a remote area of Kundal
Khan leads a small rally during his door-to-door election campaign in a remote area of Kundal on October 3, 2002. [Saeed Khan/AFP]
Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan (C) leaves the Supreme Court in Islamabad
Khan leaves the Supreme Court in Islamabad on September 17, 2007, after a petition hearing filed by him against President Pervez Musharraf's position as army chief. [Aamir Qureshi/AFP]
Pakistani cricket hero-turn-politician Imran Khan addresses a rally to condemn the verdict against alleged al-Qaida suspect Aafia Siddiqui in Lahore
Khan addresses a rally to condemn the verdict against alleged al-Qaeda suspect Aafia Siddiqui in Lahore on September 24, 2010. Siddiqui, a US-trained Pakistani scientist convicted of trying to kill US agents and military officers in Afghanistan, was sentenced to 86 years in prison. [KM Chaudary/AP Photo]
Pakistan's ex-cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, center, addresses his supporters during a peace march in Tank, Pakistan
Khan addresses his supporters during a peace march in Tank, Pakistan, on October 7, 2012. The Pakistani military blocked a convoy carrying thousands of Pakistanis and a small contingent of US anti-war activists protesting US drone attacks from entering a lawless tribal region along the border with Afghanistan. [I A Mahsud/AP Photo]
Advertisement
(FILES) This file handout photo taken on August 18, 2018 and released by Pakistan's Press Information Department (PID) shows Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain (C) taking an oath from newly appointed Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) during a ceremony in Islamabad.
Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain observes as newly appointed Prime Minister Imran Khan swears the oath of office during a ceremony in Islamabad on August 18, 2018. [Handout /PID/AFP]
A picture taken on October 23, 2018 shows Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum (2 L), Saudi state Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf(L) and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (2 R)
Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashed al-Maktoum, second from left, Saudi State Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf, left, and Pakistani PM Khan, second from right, attending the opening ceremony of the Future Investment Initiative FII conference taking place in Riyadh on October 23, 2018. [Fayez Nureldine/AFP]
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and China's Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 3, 2018.
Khan and China's Premier Li Keqiang attend a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 3, 2018. [Jason Lee/Pool/AFP]
A handout image provided by the Center for International Communication (CIC), Ministry of Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on September, 20, 2018 shows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Jeddah
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting with Khan in Jeddah on September 19, 2018. [Handout/Center for International Communication/AFP]
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019,
Khan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, 2019, at the UN headquarters. [Frank Franklin II/AP Photo]
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York.
President Donald Trump meets Khan during the UN General Assembly, on September 23, 2019. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Britain's Prince William, right, and his wife Kate meet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, in Islamabad, Pakistan,
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, duchess of Cambridge, meet Khan in Islamabad on October 15, 2019. [Muhammed Ahmed/AP Photo]
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the start of a two-day gathering of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 22, 2022.
Khan speaks at the start of a two-day gathering of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at Parliament House, Islamabad, on March 22, 2022. [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]