Photos: Deadly shelling in Ukraine’s Kyiv flattens shopping mall

Shelling in a Kyiv neighbourhood has devastated a shopping centre, leaving a flattened ruin still smouldering in the midst of high-rise towers on Monday morning.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday said eight people were killed as a result of shelling in the capital late on Sunday.

The force of the explosion at the Retroville shopping mall shattered all the windows in the high-rise building next door and twisted their metal frames.

According to Klitschko, nearby schools and kindergartens were also damaged.

He warned residents about the air pollution caused by the fires.

He also urged residents not to film and share videos “of the movement of military equipment, checkpoints, strategic objects”.

Russian troops have been shelling Kyiv for a fourth week now and are trying to surround the Ukrainian capital, which was home to nearly three million people before the war.