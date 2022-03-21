In Pictures

Photos: Deadly shelling in Ukraine’s Kyiv flattens shopping mall

At least eight killed as a result of the shelling that devastated a shopping centre in Ukraine’s capital, says mayor.

Firefighters work at the site of a bombing at a shopping center
Firefighters at the site of a bombing at a shopping centre in Kyiv, Ukraine. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
Published On 21 Mar 2022

Shelling in a Kyiv neighbourhood has devastated a shopping centre, leaving a flattened ruin still smouldering in the midst of high-rise towers on Monday morning.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday said eight people were killed as a result of shelling in the capital late on Sunday.

The force of the explosion at the Retroville shopping mall shattered all the windows in the high-rise building next door and twisted their metal frames.

According to Klitschko, nearby schools and kindergartens were also damaged.

He warned residents about the air pollution caused by the fires.

He also urged residents not to film and share videos “of the movement of military equipment, checkpoints, strategic objects”.

Russian troops have been shelling Kyiv for a fourth week now and are trying to surround the Ukrainian capital, which was home to nearly three million people before the war.

General view of the site of a bombing at a shopping center
The site of the bombing at the shopping centre in Kyiv. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
A man stand looking at the burning and destroyed Retroville shopping mall
A man stands looking at the burning and destroyed Retroville shopping mall. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
Ukrainian firefighters and servicemen search for people under debri
Ukrainian firefighters and servicemen search for people under debris inside the shopping centre. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]
General view of the site of a bombing at a shopping center
Inside the bombed shopping centre. Russian troops have been shelling Kyiv for a fourth week and are trying to surround the capital. [Marko Djurica/Reuters]
: A view of destruction at site after Russian attacks struck a shopping mall,
The force of the explosion at the Retroville shopping mall shattered all the windows in the high-rise building next door and twisted their metal frames. [Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu]
Bodies of Ukranian servicemen are covered with blankets and plastic bags outside the Retroville shopping mall
Bodies covered with blankets and plastic bags outside the Retroville shopping mall. [Aris Messinis/AFP]
A view of destruction at site after Russian attacks struck a shopping mall, in Kyiv
Destroyed cars outside the Retroville shopping mall in Kyiv. [Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu]
A view of destruction at site after Russian attacks struck a shopping mall
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned residents about the air pollution caused by the fires and urged them not to film and share videos 'of the movement of military equipment, checkpoints, strategic objects'. [Alejandro Martinez/Anadolu]