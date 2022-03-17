In Pictures

Photos: Mariupol residents escape besieged, devastated city

About 30,000 people have been evacuated from the city, which has been under Russian bombardment for more than two weeks.

People use carts to transport belongings near a building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol
People use shopping carts to transport belongings in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
Published On 17 Mar 2022

Residents of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol continue to try to escape the Russian shelling that has been going on for more than two weeks.

While fighting in the city continued, people evacuated through the district controlled by the forces of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk on Thursday.

A statement from the city council said that about 30,000 residents had managed to escape so far since Monday, but more than 350,000 remained.

Mariupol residents have no electricity, gas, water or communications.

Stores have been destroyed or burned down, and people are trying to get hold of what’s left in the city’s food warehouses.

Rescuers are also searching for survivors in the ruins of a Mariupol theatre blown apart by a Russian air raid.

Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter in the theatre after their homes were destroyed in three weeks of fighting in the southern port city.

Mariupol council estimates that about 80 percent of the city’s homes have been destroyed, of which almost 30 percent were beyond repair.

People walk along a street near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged port city of Mariupol,
People walk along a street near a block of flats destroyed during by shelling in Mariupol. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
People gather near a block of flats, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol,
People gather near a block of flats in Mariupol. Residents of the besieged city have no electricity, gas, water or communications. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
A view shows people and a line of cars near blocks of flats destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, as evacuees leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol,
A line of cars near a destroyed blocks of flats as evacuees leave Mariupol. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
Evacuees fleeing Ukraine-Russia conflict walk out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol,
Evacuees walk out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
A view shows a line of cars near blocks of flats destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, as evacuees leave the besieged port city of Mariupol
[Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
A view shows a line of cars near blocks of flats destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict, as evacuees leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol
A line of cars waiting to leave the city. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
Evacuees fleeing Ukraine-Russia conflict sit in a damaged car as they wait in a line to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol
Evacuees sit in a damaged car as they wait in a line to leave Mariupol. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near a line of cars with evacuees, who leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol,
A service member of pro-Russian troops walks near a line of cars with evacuees waiting to leave Mariupol. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]